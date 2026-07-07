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Dubai [UAE], July 7: In a remarkable milestone for cross-border innovation and entrepreneurship, KAARV IT Consultancy FZ-LLC, a healthcare technology company incorporated in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), UAE, unveiled KAARV Milestone 1.0 at the exclusive ICIE (International Council for Innovators & Entrepreneurs) Deal Room held in Dubai.

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The event brought together international investors, representatives from the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Emirati business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovation ecosystem leaders, and global dignitaries for an exclusive closed-door engagement focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and global growth opportunities.

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For Raghunath Rapeen (Raghu), Founder of KAARV, the occasion marked the beginning of a new chapter after nearly two years of relentless perseverance. Having returned from the United Kingdom with a patented healthcare innovation, Raghu spent years refining his vision and searching for the right opportunities to take his innovation to the global stage.

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The turning point came when he became part of the global ecosystem led by Sundeep Makthala. Through the Explore to Expand international business missions, Raghu travelled with Sundeep to Singapore and later to the United Arab Emirates, where he gained access to leading innovation ecosystems, government agencies, investors, and business leaders.

During the Singapore mission, Raghu participated in strategic engagements with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), interacted with senior officials from the High Commission of India, attended one of Singapore's premier AI and technology events, and connected with global innovation leaders.

The journey continued in the UAE, where he visited leading innovation hubs, engaged with senior representatives from RAKEZ, met Emirati business leaders, participated in high-level business discussions, and presented KAARV before international investors.

Within a span of just 30 days, the journey culminated in an international investment commitment valued at USD 4 million, marking a significant milestone in KAARV's global growth journey and reflecting strong confidence in the company's vision and future potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghunath Rappin said:

"Two years ago, I had a dream and a belief in my innovation, but I was searching for the right direction. Meeting Sundeep Makthala changed my journey. Over the last 30 days, he personally mentored me, refined my approach, strengthened my pitch, introduced me to global ecosystems, governments, investors, and business leaders, and stood beside me throughout the journey. This milestone is not just about investment--it is about belief, trust, preparation, and the opportunities that come when the right ecosystem supports an entrepreneur."

Addressing the gathering, Sundeep Makthala, Chairman of ICIE - International Council for Innovators & Entrepreneurs, said:

"Every entrepreneur deserves an opportunity to be seen on the global stage. Our mission is to identify promising innovators, prepare them for international markets, connect them with the right ecosystem, and create opportunities that can transform their journey. KAARV's milestone reflects what becomes possible when vision, perseverance, and global collaboration come together."

The unveiling of KAARV Milestone 1.0 symbolized more than a corporate achievement--it celebrated the journey of an entrepreneur who transformed years of determination into global opportunity through mentorship, preparation, and international collaboration.

The ICIE Deal Room, hosted in Dubai as A Makthala Initiative, concluded with strategic networking sessions between founders, investors, government representatives, and business leaders, further strengthening ICIE's vision of building a global platform that connects innovation with capital, partnerships, and international markets.

As ICIE continues to expand its global footprint, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to supporting innovators and entrepreneurs through mentorship, international exposure, strategic partnerships, investor engagement, and market access, enabling more visionary founders to transform their ideas into globally impactful enterprises.

About ICIE

ICIE - International Council for Innovators & Entrepreneurs is a global platform dedicated to transforming innovators into entrepreneurs by fostering international collaborations, mentorship, strategic partnerships, investment opportunities, and global market access. Under the leadership of Sundeep Makthala, ICIE continues to connect innovators, governments, investors, and industry leaders to build a thriving global innovation ecosystem.

For more details on ICIE:

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+971 565778923

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