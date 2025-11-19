DT
Home / Business / Raheja Developers Shillas Low Rise Receives Occupancy Certificate; Residents to Move In

Raheja Developers Shillas Low Rise Receives Occupancy Certificate; Residents to Move In

ANI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 19: Leading realty player, Raheja Developers, has announced that Raheja Developers Shillas Low Rise Gets OC in Gurugram, marking a major milestone for the project located in Sector 109. With the Occupancy Certificate (OC) now granted, Raheja Developers Shillas possession begins, and the company has initiated the handover process of all units to its customers. Eager customers are now receiving possession, and those affected by the delay are also being duly compensated, reaffirming the developer's commitment to its homebuyers.

Part of the 14.81-acre Raheja Atharva, the project is primarily a throwback to classic bungalow-style living, with spacious, well-appointed independent floors. With the OC granted, families can now take possession of their homes, and handovers have already begun in a phased manner with full customer support.

The project had been completed in 2015, but due to certain government compliance-related issues, the issuance of the OC was delayed indefinitely. During this period, some customers had approached the NCLT, and a single-project insolvency was initiated.

Earlier, the project was under the purview of an NCLAT order due to delays in securing the OC. With this clearance now received, the matter stands largely resolved, paving the way for timely delivery and fulfilling the developer's commitment to its homebuyers.

With the Occupancy Certificate now in hand and the handover process actively underway, Raheja Developers Shillas Low Rise (www.raheja.com/raheja-shilas.html) has officially entered its delivery phase. Raheja Developers remains committed to ensuring a smooth, well-supported transition for all residents, reflecting its promise of quality, timely delivery, and a seamless possession experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

