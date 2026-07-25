Rahi Publication Launches 'Her Story - Her Power'; Honours 50 Women with "Women of Vision 2026" Award

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 25: Rahi Publication, in association with Bluray Media, launched its much-awaited anthology "Her Story - Her Power" at the C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi. The event celebrated the inspiring journeys of 50 women from diverse fields including education, government, media, entrepreneurship, social work, literature, healthcare, and the arts. All 50 contributors were honoured with the prestigious "Women of Vision 2026" Award for their outstanding contributions to society.

Advertisement

The ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities from across the country. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University of Media and Arts, attended as the Chief Guest and described women as the true wealth of the nation. He emphasized that positive thinking and emotions shape a meaningful life and credited his mother, sister, and wife as the greatest inspirations behind his journey.

Advertisement

Prof. K.G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, spoke about the transformative power of education by sharing an inspiring story of a young girl who pursued her studies despite immense challenges. Ms. Rupinder Pannu Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, encouraged women to believe in themselves, saying that every successful woman draws strength from her own life story.

Senior gynaecologist and social activist Dr. Rakhi Anand appreciated the work of the Sakhi Welfare Foundation in promoting women's health and empowerment. Dr. Vinod K. Verma, President - Group Corporate Affairs & Head - Regulatory Affairs, HIL, Aditya Birla Group, congratulated Rahi Publication for bringing together stories that inspire positive social change.

Advertisement

Motivational speaker and author Poonam Kalra highlighted the importance of free counselling support for women, while Elena Barman, President of the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots (IARC), emphasized that every successful woman is empowered by her own courage and determination. Dr. Sunita Godara, Asian Marathon Champion, was recognised for her outstanding work in training over 150 girls in vocational skills and more than 17,000 girls in self-defence. Dr. Manoj Kumar, Director General, LINIC/NCDC, Ministry of Cooperation, said that a nation's true progress depends on the education, empowerment, and self-reliance of its women.

The event also witnessed the release of two other books: "Sandeep Marwah: A Global Laureate of Art and Culture" by senior media professional Sushil Bharti, and "Parai Hokar Bhi Apni," a poetry collection by Geetanjali Jadon. Speaking on the occasion, Geetanjali shared that the poems were written during one of the most difficult phases of her life and that writing poetry helped her overcome depression.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Siddhant Bharti, Director, Rahi Publication, who expressed gratitude to the guests, contributors, and participants. He reaffirmed the publication's commitment to promoting meaningful literature that inspires positive thinking and social transformation.

"Her Story - Her Power" is a heartfelt tribute to 50 extraordinary women who have overcome challenges with courage, determination, and resilience. Through their deeply personal stories, the anthology inspires readers to believe in the power of hope, perseverance, and women's leadership in shaping a better society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)