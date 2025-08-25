VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: buildAhome, India's leading turnkey individual home construction company, today announced cricketing legend Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. Known across the world as "The Wall" for his reliability, consistency, and unshakable integrity, Dravid perfectly embodies the values buildAhome brings to the home-building journey--trust, quality and transparency.

Dravid, who has wowed generations of cricket fans with his calm demeanor and meticulous dedication, expressed admiration for buildAhome's end-to-end approach to home construction. From architecture and structural design to plumbing, electricals, finishing, and interiors, buildAhome's 330+ in-house experts ensure every detail is executed with precision.

"Building a home is one of the most important journeys of anyone's life. It requires patience, expertise, and trust in the team you're working with. buildAhome manages the entire process with complete transparency and in-house expertise. This is the kind of reliability every family deserves when building their dream home," said Rahul Dravid.

Sustainability is another cornerstone of the company's mission. buildAhome has championed eco-friendly construction practices, from using Porotherm blocks that reduce heat gain and energy consumption to incorporating reclaimed materials and passive cooling systems. These initiatives minimize environmental impact while maintaining aesthetics and durability. In recognition of these efforts, buildAhome has earned the prestigious Indian Green Building Council's Platinum certification, cementing its position as a leader in eco-conscious home building.

With Rahul Dravid now representing the brand, buildAhome has a powerful voice to amplify its core message. Dravid, admired for his calm confidence and reliability on the cricket field, aligns seamlessly with buildAhome's values of dependability, transparency, and performance.

For buildAhome, this partnership is more than a celebrity endorsement. It is a natural alignment of values. Dravid's reputation for perfection, ethics, and commitment mirrors the company's mission of setting a new benchmark in India's home construction market.

Abhijith R Priyan, Founder and CEO of buildAhome said "We are honored to welcome Rahul Dravid as the face of buildAhome. His persona represents the same qualities our customers expect from us; trust, discipline, and the assurance that their dream home is in safe hands. With Rahul Dravid onboard, we want to reassure every Indian family that building a home can be a joyful, transparent, and worry-free experience."

The partnership marks the beginning of a campaign aimed at transforming how Indians view home construction. Just as Rahul Dravid made cricket feel secure in the toughest moments, buildAhome promises to bring that same sense of stability and confidence to every home it builds.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)