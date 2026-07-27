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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27: Cricket icon Rahul Dravid inaugurated the Colgate Total Inter-College 5-a-Side Hockey Tournament at St. Joseph's College of Commerce (SJCC), marking the platinum jubilee celebrations of the institution's Bachelor of Commerce programme.

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The two-day tournament, held on July 24 and 25 was organized by SJCC Alumni Association in association with YES for HOCKEY and brought together some of Bengaluru's leading college teams, with 12 teams competing in the boys' league-cum-knockout tournament and five teams in the girls' round-robin competition. Winners in both categories were awarded the Colgate Total Inter Collegiate Platinum Rolling Trophy 2026 .

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An SJCC alumnus, Dravid attended the opening ceremony as Chief Guest, underscoring the shared values of discipline, consistency and everyday excellence that define both sport and Colgate Total's philosophy.

The tournament anchored Colgate Total's broader initiative to reposition dental health as an essential for peak performance. Through its partnership with SJCC, Colgate Total brings preventive dental care as a non-negotiable for young athletes, the hidden edge that often makes the difference between a good performer and an elite one.

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Rahul Dravid, Brand Ambassador for Colgate Total, said, "Every sport rewards discipline in the details, and hockey is no different. In a fast-paced tournament where recovery and stamina dictate success, dental health has become an essential priority in modern athletic preparation. Science clearly shows how oral germs can enter the body and trigger inflammation, which can impact recovery and endurance. Top athletes recognize this link, and Colgate Total fits right into that preparation, giving young players the exact same edge serious athletes depend on."

Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India, added, "Peak performance, whether on the field or in life, comes down to the small, disciplined habits that you have to build every day. At Colgate, we've long believed dental health is an essential foundation for overall health and peak performance, and Colgate Total was built precisely for that: preventive care that helps guard against dental problems before they set in. Partnering with SJCC for this tournament lets us bring that thinking to the next generation of athletes, right at the grassroots."

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Dental Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Dental Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's dental health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in.

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