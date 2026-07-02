Rahun Main Tere Rubaru Intriguing and Thrilling Teaser Unveiled! Get ready for the ride filled with Love, Mystery, and Suspense!

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: After increasing the buzz with the spectacular first look poster, the makers of Rahun Main Tere Rubaru have officially unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of the film, loaded with romance, drama, mystery, and suspense. The teaser begins on a very high note, and as it progresses, it immerses you into the world of the film. Presented by S. S. Entertainment World, the film introduces fresh talents Aarya Kumar, Neetha Shetty, and Peehu Biswas, alongside a supporting ensemble that is expected to play pivotal roles in the suspense-driven story, which is locked for the theatrical release on July 17th, 2026.

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Directed by Inder Das, Rahun Main Tere Rubaru 's screenplay is written by Aarya Kumar, while Sonu Kumar Tiwari and Kamal S.Chaupal serve as DOP. It further boasts the creative vision of Aarya Kumar and Himanshu Tiwari as Creative Directors. The film is produced by Suman Saurabh. Going by the teaser, this edge-of-the-seat thriller promises to explore themes of love, betrayal, obsession, and hidden identities, combined with the scale, music, sleek and stylish execution, and cinematic grandeur.

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On the technical front, the music is composed by Sonu Rao, with lyrics penned by Shabbir Surve. While editing duties are undertaken by Himanshu Tiwari. The film's background score is composed by Shailesh Rao.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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