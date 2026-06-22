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Home / Business / Rahun Main Tere Rubaru New Poster Unveiled! It Promises A Thrilling Blend Of Love, Mystery And Suspense!

Rahun Main Tere Rubaru New Poster Unveiled! It Promises A Thrilling Blend Of Love, Mystery And Suspense!

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ANI
Updated At : 06:34 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], June 22: The makers of Rahun Main Tere Rubaru have officially unveiled the brand new poster of the film, offering audiences a glimpse into an intriguing world where romance collides with mystery. The striking poster features a mysterious masked figure positioned between two romantic pairs, hinting at secrets, deception, and emotional turmoil at the heart of the narrative. Presented by S. S. Entertainment World the film introduces fresh talents Aarya Kumar, Neetha Shetty, and Peehu Biswas, alongside a supporting ensemble that is expected to play pivotal roles in the suspense-driven story.

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Directed by Inder Das, Rahun Main Tere Rubaru 's screenplay is written by Aarya Kumar, while Sonu Kumar Tiwari and Kamal S.Chaupal serve as DOP. It further boasts the creative vision of Aarya Kumar and Himanshu Tiwari as Creative Directors.The film is produced by Suman Saurabh. Going by the poster's visual design and enigmatic tone, the film promises to explore themes of love, betrayal, obsession, and hidden identities combined with the scale and cinematic grandeurness.

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On the technical front, the music is composed by Sonu Rao, with lyrics penned by Shabbir Surve.while editing duties are undertaken by Himanshu Tiwari. The film's background score is composed by Shailesh Rao. With its captivating poster generating curiosity among the audiences, Rahun Main Tere Rubaru is already creating buzz as a romantic suspense drama thriller that aims to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

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Stay tuned for further updates.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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