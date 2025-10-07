DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Raidurg land auction sets record as Telangana earns Rs 3,135 cr from two plots

Raidurg land auction sets record as Telangana earns Rs 3,135 cr from two plots

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Telangana government has achieved a benchmark in India's real estate sector, with the second parcel of land at Raidurg fetching around Rs 1,556 crore in an auction held on Monday.

Advertisement

This takes the total revenue from two parcels of land to nearly Rs 3,135 crore, marking one of the biggest auctions in Hyderabad's history.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the Telangana Government, through the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), conducted the auction for two land parcels in Raidurg, located within Hyderabad Knowledge City.

Advertisement

The second parcel, an 11-acre plot, recorded a winning bid of Rs 141.5 crore per acre, totalling Rs 1,556.5 crore with participation from five bidders. Earlier in the day, the first parcel, measuring 7.67 acres, fetched Rs 1,358 crore, translating to approximately Rs 177 crore per acre, following competition among 12 bidders.

The release stated that, apart from the auction proceeds, the state will also earn additional income through registration fees and stamp duties, bringing the total estimated revenue to Rs. 3,135 crore. The land parcels, situated near HITEC City and Gachibowli, are among the most sought-after commercial zones in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The auction's outcome, according to the press release, reflects Hyderabad's growing appeal as a key investment hub and highlights the city's rapid expansion as a business and technology centre. The Raidurg plots, part of the larger Hyderabad Knowledge City project, are expected to host major commercial developments that will further boost the region's infrastructure and employment prospects.

The Telangana Government credited the success to its transparent and investor-friendly approach. The statement also highlighted the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu for shaping policies that attract large-scale investments into the state.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGIIC expressed gratitude to the government for entrusting the corporation with this landmark auction. He thanked all the bidders for their participation and faith in Telangana's growth story. He also appreciated the work of the TGIIC team, along with JLL and MSTC, for the smooth and transparent conduct of the auction. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts