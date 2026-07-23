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Home / Business / Railways approves ₹440 crore third line project to boost freight capacity on South Eastern Railway

Railways approves ₹440 crore third line project to boost freight capacity on South Eastern Railway

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ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indian Railways has approved a ₹440 crore project to construct a 14.52-km third railway line between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur on South Eastern Railway, a move aimed at increasing freight capacity and easing congestion on one of the country's high-utilisation rail corridors.

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According to the Ministry of Railways, the project is expected to support an additional freight traffic of 3.52 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) while improving the movement of passenger and freight trains on the route.

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The sanctioned project forms part of Indian Railways' efforts to augment capacity on high-density routes to facilitate faster movement of passenger and freight services while meeting the growing transportation needs of industries and essential commodities.

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The section is part of the High Utilisation Network (HUN-2) route. While doubling works are already underway on the Nimpura West Outer Cabin-Gokulpur section, the additional third line is expected to further enhance line capacity and improve operational flexibility on the corridor.

According to the ministry, the route currently handles nearly 23.80 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic, transporting commodities such as coal, iron ore, manganese, steel, cement, fertilisers, petroleum products, containers, wheat, limestone, rice and edible oil.

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The ministry said the existing section is operating at 115.71 per cent line capacity utilisation, indicating heavy congestion. The third line is expected to create additional capacity to accommodate rising passenger and freight traffic while improving operational efficiency.

Upon completion, the project is expected to strengthen the movement of coal, iron ore, steel, cement and other essential commodities by reducing operational bottlenecks, improving network reliability and enhancing connectivity for industries and businesses dependent on the corridor.

The ministry said the approval reflects Indian Railways' continued focus on expanding capacity across high-density routes to support faster movement of freight and passengers while building a more efficient and future-ready railway network that supports economic growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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