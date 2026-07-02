Railways posts 4% growth in freight loading, earns Rs 430 crore more in June

Indian Railways maintained its growth momentum in June 2026, recording a four per cent increase in freight loading to 142.21 million tonne while carrying 63.81 crore passengers, reflecting robust demand from key industries and steady expansion in passenger mobility. The national transporter also posted higher freight earnings, generating an additional revenue of about Rs 430 crore, an increase of three per cent over June 2025.

Advertisement

According to the Railways, freight loading increased from 136.71 million tonne in June 2025 to 142.21 million tonne in June 2026, while freight earnings registered a three per cent increase. The growth was driven by strong performance across several major commodity segments. Fertiliser loading recorded the highest growth at 19.1 per cent, followed by Balance & Other Goods at 17.3 per cent, Iron Ore at 9.4 per cent, Clinker at 7.2 per cent, Domestic Coal at 4.9 per cent and Total Coal at 3.6 per cent, reflecting sustained demand from core sectors of the economy.

Advertisement

The strong performance in June 2026 builds upon the sustained growth recorded during the first quarter of FY 2026-27 (April-June). During the quarter, Indian Railways loaded 419.08 million tonne of freight, compared to 413.05 million tonne during the corresponding period of FY 2025-26. The quarter also witnessed encouraging growth across several key commodity segments, with Iron Ore loading increasing by 7.44 per cent, Clinker by 6.54 per cent and Balance & Other Goods by 12.16 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advertisement

To meet the increased requirement of thermal power stations during the extended summer season, the national transport stepped up domestic coal transportation, supplying seven per cent more coal to power plants during June 2026 compared with the corresponding month last year, thereby supporting uninterrupted power generation across the country.

Passenger traffic also continued its upward trajectory. The Railways carried 63.81 crore passengers, compared to 62.37 crore passengers during the corresponding month last year. The Non-Suburban segment, which includes short and long-distance travel, recorded a 3.9 per cent increase, with passenger numbers rising from 28.90 crore to 30.04 crore. The Suburban segment also registered growth of 0.9 per cent, increasing from 33.46 crore to 33.77 crore passengers.

Advertisement

The railways also expanded its modern passenger services during the month. The number of Vande Bharat train services has reached 164, including the recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper service connecting Howrah and Kamakhya. Meanwhile, the Amrit Bharat network has expanded to 72 services, with four new trains introduced in June, strengthening affordable and modern long-distance connectivity.