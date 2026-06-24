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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24: Strengthening access to specialized healthcare for women and children, Rainbow Children's Hospital has launched its newest Rainbow Children's & BirthRight Clinic in Kompally, offering consultant-led outpatient care for women, newborns, children and adolescents in one convenient location.

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The new clinic is designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of families in Kompally and the surrounding neighbourhoods by bringing together Rainbow's trusted expertise in pediatrics and BirthRight's comprehensive women's healthcare under one roof. Patients can now access specialized consultations, preventive care, vaccinations, developmental assessments, pregnancy care, fetal medicine services, gynecological consultations, management of high-risk pregnancies, well-woman health services and follow-up care, while also benefiting from seamless access to Rainbow Children's Hospital's extensive network of pediatric subspecialists and advanced hospital services whenever required.

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With an emphasis on early diagnosis, preventive healthcare and continuity of care, the clinic enables families to receive expert medical guidance closer to home without having to travel across the city for routine consultations. Whether it is a child's first vaccination, managing chronic pediatric conditions, supporting adolescent health, monitoring a high-risk pregnancy or providing advanced fetal assessments, the clinic offers comprehensive care through every stage of a family's healthcare journey.

The launch reflects Rainbow Children's Hospital's continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality pediatric and women's healthcare through neighbourhood-based centres that combine clinical excellence with convenience. Backed by a multidisciplinary team and standardized clinical protocols, the clinic ensures that patients receive the same quality of care that Rainbow has been known for over the past 26 years.

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Rainbow Children's Hospital has been at the forefront of pediatric healthcare in India, offering advanced neonatal and pediatric intensive care, quaternary care and highly specialized pediatric services in a child-friendly environment. Through BirthRight by Rainbow, the group also provides comprehensive care for women across every stage of life, from adolescence and fertility to pregnancy, childbirth and menopause.

Today, the Rainbow Group operates a network of 24 hospitals and 7 clinics across 9 cities, providing integrated healthcare services in pediatrics, maternity, gynecology and fertility. The addition of the Kompally clinic further strengthens its vision of making specialized healthcare more accessible to families through a robust network of neighbourhood care centres backed by tertiary and quaternary hospitals.

About Rainbow Children's Hospital

Rainbow network comprises 24 hospitals and 6 clinics across 9 cities, with a total bed capacity of Rs 2,435 beds. Our Pediatric services under "Rainbow Children's Hospital" include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including organ transplantation); whereas our women care services under "Birthright by Rainbow" offers perinatal care services which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care along with gynecology services.

Rainbow Children's hospital built on strong fundamentals of multidisciplinary approach with a full-time consultant led clinical service along with 24/7 commitment in a child centric environment. The company follows a hub-and-spoke operating model where the hub hospital provides comprehensive outpatient, inpatient care, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary services and the spokes provide primary, secondary and emergency care in pediatrics and obstetrics, large outpatient services and comprehensive obstetrics, pediatric and level 3 NICU services. This model is successfully operational at Hyderabad and is gaining traction in Bengaluru. The endeavor is to replicate this approach in Chennai and across the National Capital Region. Subsequently Rainbow intends to expand into tier-2 cities of Southern India.

Rainbow embraces a unique doctor engagement model, where doctors work exclusively on a full-time, retainer basis. The doctors work in teams and have 24/7 commitment, which is particularly important for children's emergency, neonatal, pediatric intensive care services and support pediatric retrieval services. The Company also operates the country's largest pediatric DNB training program in private healthcare, offering post graduate residential DNB and fellowship program.

Please visit www.rainbowhospitals.in for more information. You may also reach out to:

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