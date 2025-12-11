Rainbow Lit Fest 2025 Concludes with Powerful Conversations, Packed Audiences & Unforgettable Performances

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

The 2025 edition of Rainbow Lit Fest, South Asia’s leading queer and inclusive literature festival, concluded last evening after two days of dynamic conversations, bold storytelling and vibrant cultural programming at Gulmohar Park Club, New Delhi. This year’s festival saw a daily footfall of nearly 1000 attendees, bringing together a diverse community of authors, writers, activists, artists, influencers, filmmakers, journalists and young changemakers, reaffirming RLF’s commitment to amplifying voices across the queer spectrum and beyond.

Across the two days, the festival curated a deeply engaging programme exploring themes central to gender, sexuality and lived realities. Conversations delved into identity, consent, representation, queer ageing, bodily autonomy, family dynamics and narratives from the margins—drawing from lived testimony, research and cultural critique. This year’s programme also featured powerful panels such as “Morality and Sexuality,” “Touch, Feel, Hurt: Boundaries Around the Body,” and “Being A Man, Yaar!” and many more, which drew packed audiences and sparked thoughtful dialogue. These sessions brought together an inspiring line-up of speakers, including Harish Iyer, Arundhati Ghosh, Ravi Bhatnagar, Manavi Khurana, Nikhil Taneja, Sindhu Rajasekaran and many others who added nuance, depth and personal insight to the conversations.

Sharif D. Rangnekar, Festival Director, Rainbow Lit Fest, added, “This year’s Rainbow Lit Fest has been one of our most powerful editions yet, and the overwhelming response from audiences reaffirms why spaces like these are essential. The joy and success of the festival, however, is a collective achievement, shaped by every speaker, artist, facilitator, and community member who brought honesty, vulnerability, and brilliance to their sessions. We are deeply grateful to our partners and sponsors whose belief in our vision allows us to create a platform that is both inclusive and accessible. To everyone who showed up, listened, shared and participated, thank you for making RLF 2025 a space of connection, courage and celebration.”

Speaking as part of the panel Touch, Feel, Hurt: Boundaries Around the Body, Ravi Bhatnagar, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director, South Asia, MENARP and Africa, Reckitt said, “Through our purpose-led initiative Durex The Birds and Bees Talk, we are building safe and supportive spaces where young people learn can engage in open conversations about boundaries, respect, safety, and healthy relationships. Breaking stigma around identity, consent, mental health, and emotional well-being requires strong collaboration across academicians, counsellors, and communities. Our partnership with Rainbow Lit Fest reflects our belief that inclusive storytelling combined with accessible health education can help create a more informed, empathetic and empowered society.”

The festival also showcased a vibrant mix of performances and film screenings that amplified stories of resilience, belonging and creative expression. With 19 queer-owned and run stalls, the festival extended its support to community entrepreneurship. The Dwijen Dinanath Arts Foundation, which owns the platform, further expanded its vision by launching Artist Queer, offering space to queer artists working across photography, zines, posters and related forms. Audiences responded enthusiastically to sessions and performances that blended artistic expression with urgent social themes, reinforcing the emotional resonance and cultural importance of queer storytelling.

Rainbow Lit Fest 2025 received support from partners who share its commitment to fostering inclusive cultural engagement. Partners included Durex, The Birds & Bees Talk as Official Health Partners, The Lalit Group, Mariwala Health Initiative, Kunzum, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, Defence Bakery, RangDe Satrangi, AvianWe, Yuvaa, Excurators and several others whose support strengthened outreach and expanded accessibility. Through the Mariwala Health Initiative, sign language interpreters were available across sessions, ensuring wider accessibility, along with a dedicated quiet zone for attendees who needed a calm space away from the crowd.

As the festival came to a close, it reaffirmed its role as not just a cultural event but a movement that brings communities together through dialogue, creativity and solidarity. Each edition deepens its commitment to fostering understanding, encouraging inclusion and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. With its continued emphasis on representation and accessibility, Rainbow Lit Fest remains a vital space in the cultural landscape—one where stories spark changes and communities find connection.

