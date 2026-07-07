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Home / Business / Rainy Days, Warm Bakes and the Goodness of USA Pulses

Rainy Days, Warm Bakes and the Goodness of USA Pulses

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ANI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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New Delhi [India], July 7: As the rain begins to fall and the weather turns cooler, there's nothing more comforting than the aroma of freshly baked treats shared with family and friends. This monsoon, bring warmth to your table with delicious recipes made using USA Pulses, a simple way to add wholesome nutrition to your favorite baked delights.

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Naturally rich in plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and essential nutrients, USA Pulses make everyday recipes more nourishing without compromising on taste. Whether you're enjoying a fudgy brownie with a hot cup of coffee or tea or serving freshly baked multigrain cookies during a rainy afternoon, these recipes are the perfect blend of comfort and nutrition.

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Celebrate the season with homemade treats that are hearty, delicious, and powered by the goodness of USA Pulses.

Chocolate Chickpea Brownie - Chef Tushar Dhingra

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(Protein Brownie made with USA Chickpea flour)

Ingredients

170g unsalted butter

250g breakfast sugar

180g dark chocolate (54%)

63g milk chocolate (35%)

60g flour

40g roasted USA chickpea flour

30g cocoa powder

5ml vanilla extract

3 eggs

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Melt chocolates with butter. Whisk sugar into warm chocolate mixture.

3. Add eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla extract, then sift flour, chickpea flour and cocoa powder together.

4. Fold dry ingredients into wet mixture.

5. Pour into lined baking pan, and bake for 25-30 minutes.

6. Cool completely before slicing.

Monsoon Tip: Pair these rich brownies with a hot cup of coffee or masala chai for the ultimate rainy-day indulgence.

Protein Rich Multigrain Cookies - Chef Tushar Dhingra

(Protein Cookie made with USA Chickpea Flour)

Ingredients

200g jaggery powder

150g flour

250g USA chickpea flour

250g unsalted butter

170g condensed milk

5g baking soda

10ml vanilla extract

150g multigrain seeds

35g dried cranberries

Preparation

1. Preheat oven at 170°C.

2 . Cream butter and jaggery until fluffy, add condensed milk and vanilla extract.

3. Sift flour, chickpea flour and baking soda.

4. Combine wet and dry ingredients. Fold in multigrain seeds and cranberries.

5. Shape into cookies on lined tray, and bake for 12-15 minutes.

6. Cool before serving.

Monsoon Tip: Store in an airtight container and enjoy with warm tea as a wholesome anytime snack during the rainy season.

The brownies and cookies are available at the Defence Bakery, Defence Colony, New Delhi outlet.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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