Rajalakshmi Engineering College Creates World Record at AI NEXUS 2026

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20: In a defining moment for Indian higher education and Artificial Intelligence innovation, Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), Chennai, today scripted history by successfully creating a World Record during its flagship AI NEXUS 2026 - An AI Tech Summit, with 1,000 students simultaneously developing 1,000 fully functional Agentic AI Bots in just two hours, demonstrating the immense potential of India's young innovators and establishing a new global benchmark in AI education.

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The historic achievement was accomplished during the "Agentic AI Botathon 1000", one of the largest hands-on Artificial Intelligence initiatives ever conducted by an academic institution. Every participant independently designed, developed, tested and submitted a functional Agentic AI Bot, showcasing advanced capabilities in autonomous reasoning, intelligent decision-making, workflow automation and real-world problem solving.

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The prestigious summit was inaugurated by Thiru Dr. Kumar R (Hons), Hon'ble Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, who delivered the inaugural address in the gracious presence of Dr. (Mrs.) Thangam Meganathan, Chairperson of Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions, Dr. S. N. Murugesan, Principal, distinguished academicians, industry leaders and AI experts.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kumar R (Hons) emphasized the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping India's digital future and appreciated Rajalakshmi Engineering College for creating a pioneering platform that empowers students to become innovators, entrepreneurs and global technology leaders. He lauded the institution's vision of integrating industry, innovation and education to prepare graduates for the AI-driven economy.

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He also congratulated the students and the institution for achieving a remarkable global milestone. He appreciated Rajalakshmi Engineering College for creating an ecosystem where students are not merely learning Artificial Intelligence but are actively building technologies that will shape the future. He remarked that such initiatives perfectly align with Tamil Nadu's vision of becoming India's leading AI innovation hub and inspire the next generation to become creators of technology rather than consumers.

World Record Officially Declared

Amid thunderous applause from thousands of students, faculty members and invited dignitaries, Mr. Christopher Taylor Craft, Records Manager, World Record Union, officially

declared the successful creation of the World Record after verifying that all prescribed international guidelines and documentation requirements had been fulfilled.

In a proud and emotional moment for the institution, the official World Record Citation was presented to Rajalakshmi Engineering College, and Dr. S. N. Murugesan, Principal, received the prestigious citation on behalf of the Management in the distinguished presence of Hon'ble Minister Thiru Dr. Kumar R (Hons), marking a historic chapter in the journey of the institution.

The announcement was greeted with a standing ovation, symbolizing the collective achievement of 1,000 young innovators whose passion, determination and technical excellence transformed an ambitious vision into a world-record accomplishment.

A Vision Beyond a World Record

While the world record remains a historic milestone, AI NEXUS 2026 was conceived with a much larger purpose--to inspire students to embrace Artificial Intelligence as a force for innovation, entrepreneurship and nation building.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. (Mrs.) Thangam Meganathan, Chairperson of Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to creating one of India's most vibrant AI innovation ecosystems by integrating world-class education, industry collaboration and experiential learning.

Dr. S. N. Murugesan, Principal, emphasized that the world record is not merely a certificate but a symbol of what young minds can accomplish when they are empowered with the right vision, mentorship and opportunities.

A Campus Alive with AI Innovation

Following the inaugural ceremony, the entire Rajalakshmi Engineering College campus transformed into an innovation arena with multiple AI-focused events taking place simultaneously across different venues.

The summit featured:

* AI Innovation Expo 2026, showcasing breakthrough AI-based student innovations addressing real-world challenges.

* CyberShield AI Challenge, an AI-powered Cyber Security Hackathon focused on solving practical cybersecurity problems.

* AI Conclave, featuring eminent AI leaders and senior industry experts discussing the future of Artificial Intelligence, responsible AI and next-generation careers.

* Animate with AI 2026, an immersive workshop on AI-driven animation and storytelling.

* AI Marketing ShowDown, demonstrating the transformative role of Generative AI in branding and digital marketing.

* AI in Academia, a Faculty Development Programme empowering educators to integrate AI into teaching, research and academic excellence.

Together, these initiatives reflected Rajalakshmi Engineering College's unwavering commitment to preparing students for an AI-first world through practical learning, interdisciplinary collaboration and industry engagement.

A New Chapter for AI Education in India

The successful creation of this World Record is far more than an institutional achievement--it is a powerful statement about the limitless potential of India's youth.

At a time when Artificial Intelligence is redefining industries across the globe, Rajalakshmi Engineering College has demonstrated that Indian students are ready to lead this transformation with innovation, creativity and purpose.

AI NEXUS 2026 has not only set a World Record--it has ignited a movement that encourages every student to dream bigger, innovate fearlessly and build technologies that create meaningful impact for society.

With this landmark accomplishment, Rajalakshmi Engineering College has reaffirmed its position as one of India's leading institutions driving the future of Artificial Intelligence, innovation and technology-led education.

"Today's World Record is not the finish line--it is the starting point of a generation that will build the future of Artificial Intelligence."

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