Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology Signs MoU with HSE University, Russia

Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology Signs MoU with HSE University, Russia

ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10: Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSE University, Russia, a globally recognized institution, to strengthen international academic collaboration and engagement.

The MoU was signed during the visit of the HSE University delegation in the presence of Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice Chairman, Rajalakshmi Group; Dr. Anna Tyshetskaya, Vice Chancellor, HSE University; and Dr. Manoj Sharma, Vice President, HSE University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan emphasized the importance of global academic partnerships in building future-ready institutions and enhancing international exposure for students and faculty.

Dr. Anna Tyshetskaya, Vice Chancellor, HSE University, expressed her appreciation for the warm reception and stated that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to academic excellence and international cooperation.

The signing of the MoU marks the beginning of a collaborative relationship between Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology and HSE University, supporting RIT's vision of expanding its global academic footprint.

For more information, please visit: https://ritchennai.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

