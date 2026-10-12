Rajalakshmi School of Architecture Celebrates 10th Graduation Day; 39 Students Graduate

Chennai | 12 October 2026. Rajalakshmi School of Architecture (RSA), Chennai, celebrated its 10th Graduation Day on Saturday, 10 October 2026, recognising the academic accomplishments of 39 graduates from the 2025 batch of Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) in Urban Design, and Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) in Digital Architecture.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journeys of the graduating students, celebrating their dedication, perseverance and readiness to embark on professional careers in architecture and the built environment.

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Ar. B. S. Murthy, Founder of PADGRO Consultants, Chennai, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, delivered the Graduation Day address, and presented medals and certificates to the graduating students. An accomplished architect and town planner with nearly five decades of professional experience, he emphasised that learning extends well beyond the completion of a degree, with practical experience and active engagement with the profession playing a vital role in shaping successful architects. Highlighting the significance of Pancha Bhootha — the five elements of nature — he underscored the importance of designing built environments that respond sensitively to natural elements and their influence on human life.

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The ceremony was presided over by Mrs. Tejshree Abhay Meganathan, Executive Director, Rajalakshmi Institutions . In her address, she highlighted the responsibility of architects to create energy-efficient and climate-conscious built environments. She also observed that architecture is distinctive among professional disciplines in that many students consciously choose it immediately after completing school, committing themselves to a rigorous five-year programme. Commending their enthusiasm and dedication, she expressed appreciation for graduates who continue to engage with the discipline through professional architectural practice.

Prof. Ar. Madhanraja S, Principal, Rajalakshmi School of Architecture, presented the Annual Report for the academic year 2025–2026, outlining the institution’s academic progress, research contributions, faculty accomplishments and student achievements.

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Established in 2011 under the Rajalakshmi Educational Trust, Rajalakshmi School of Architecture continues to strengthen architectural education through experiential learning, research, innovation and industry engagement. Its key academic initiatives include STRIDE , which fosters student leadership and collaborative learning; ATTIIC 2025 , which brings together architecture, technology and sustainability; and PRAYOGA 2026 , which promotes hands-on experimentation, material exploration and practice-oriented learning.

The School’s academic accomplishments include recognition under the Council of Architecture’s Academic Resource Development Scheme (ARDS) , doctoral research achievements, patent-related research and scholarly publications. Its students have also earned recognition across academic, cultural and sporting activities, reflecting the institution’s emphasis on holistic development. Graduates and alumni continue to build professional careers in reputed architectural practices and pursue higher education at leading institutions in India and abroad.

The 10th Graduation Day celebrated not only the academic achievements of the graduating cohort but also the institution’s continuing commitment to nurturing creative, technically competent, environmentally conscious and socially responsible architects. Through its emphasis on design excellence, research, practical learning and sensitivity to the natural and built environment, Rajalakshmi School of Architecture seeks to prepare its graduates to contribute meaningfully to the future of architecture and society.

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