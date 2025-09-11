Rajasthan HC stays probe against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

The Rajasthan High Court has stayed the investigation in a case against Hyundai company's brand ambassadors and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone besides two senior executives of the company.

Justice Sudesh Bansal stayed the investigation after the company's managing director (MD), chief operating officer (COO) besides Khan and Padukone, were booked by the police on the complaint filed by a man who alleged a manufacturing defect in a Hyundai vehicle he purchased in 2022.

The pleas to quashing the case and staying the investigation were filed in the high court.

"After hearing detailed arguments on the first hearing Wednesday, the court ordered a stay on the investigation. Next hearing is on September 25," advocate Sanjay Kumar said.

Hyundai senior executives and brand ambassadors were represented by Kumar, senior partner and Abhishek Kumar Singh, partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices.

The FIR, lodged at Mathura Gate police station, was based on a complaint by advocate Kirti Singh, 50, who hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan and said he bought the Alcazar model for Rs 23.97 lakh from a Sonipat dealership in Haryana in 2022. Singh alleged soon after the purchase, the car developed serious technical faults, particularly when accelerating or overtaking.

According to Singh, when he approached the dealership, they admitted the issue was a manufacturing defect by Hyundai and suggested only temporary fixes.

The complaint named Khan and Padukone, citing their role as Hyundai brand ambassadors, along with the MD and COO.