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Home / Business / Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 10 Results: Aryan Nagayach Becomes Topper with 99.5 Percent

Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 10 Results: Aryan Nagayach Becomes Topper with 99.5 Percent

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PTI
Updated At : 10:31 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Aryan, a student of the education company PhysicsWallah (PW)’s RBSE Wallah, became the state topper with 99.5% New Delhi [India], March 25: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 board examination results today. Aryan Nagayach, a resident of Bharatpur studying in Adarsh Vidhya Mandir Senior Secondary School, topped the examination with 99.5 per cent.

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Aryan, a student enrolled in the Udaan 2.0 batch of PhysicsWallah (PW)’s RBSE Wallah, described this achievement as unexpected and extremely fulfilling. He credited his success to his parents and teachers.

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The student scored 99 in Hindi, 99 in English, 100 in Science, 100 in Social Science, 99 in Mathematics, and 100 in Sanskrit, showcasing a remarkable performance in the examinations.

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A total of 10,65,304 students registered for the Class 10 Secondary Education Board examination, of which 10,47,950 students appeared. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.23 per cent.

Along with the Class 10 results, the board also announced the results for Classes 5 and 8.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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