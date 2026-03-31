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Home / Business / Rajhans Cinemas Fortifies NCR Presence with Premium Three-Screen Multiplex Launch in Sector 99, Gurugram

Rajhans Cinemas Fortifies NCR Presence with Premium Three-Screen Multiplex Launch in Sector 99, Gurugram

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ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 31: Rajhans Cinemas, one of India's premier and fastest-growing cinema chains, today announced the strategic expansion of its National Capital Region (NCR) footprint with the unveiling of a new luxury multiplex at Ocus Medley, Sector 99, Gurugram. This launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's mission to redefine the cinematic landscape through a fusion of cutting-edge technology and bespoke hospitality.

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Designed as a contemporary lifestyle destination, the new property is engineered to cater to a discerning audience. The multiplex integrates high-performance cinematic tools with ergonomic luxury to deliver a "Best-in-Class" viewing experience.

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Key Highlights of the Ocus Medley Multiplex:

Next-Gen Visuals & Audio: Equipped with High-Definition Digital Projection for unmatched clarity and Dolby Atmos® for a 360-degree immersive soundstage.

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Enhanced Comfort: Features a curated mix of plush recliners and ergonomically designed loungers, ensuring superior comfort for long-format storytelling.

Gourmet Integration: The in-house 'Flavour Fuel' outlet offers a sophisticated menu of freshly prepared artisanal snacks and beverages.

Architectural Excellence: Modern, minimalist interiors designed to optimize viewing angles across all spacious auditoriums.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jayesh Desai, Chairman, Rajhans Group, stated: "At Rajhans Cinemas, our vision is to transcend traditional movie-watching by creating spaces where technology, comfort, and hospitality converge. The launch of our three-screen multiplex in Gurugram, closely following our successful entry into Noida, reflects our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment infrastructure to the NCR. We aim to make every visit a memorable experience for our patrons."

This expansion further solidifies Rajhans Cinemas' position as a dominant player in the Indian exhibition sector. Backed by a strong legacy, including the distinction of operating India's largest 14-screen multiplex, the brand continues to strategically expand its footprint across the country.

About Rajhans Cinemas

Rajhans Cinemas is a leading name in India's film exhibition industry, currently operating a robust network of 160+ screens across 37 properties. Renowned for its IMAX® experiences, premium 3D and 2K projection capabilities, and Dolby Atmos® sound systems, the brand is on a high-growth trajectory. Rajhans Cinemas is set to further enhance its national reach with 65 additional screens across 15 locations currently in the pipeline for 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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