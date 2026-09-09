Rajinder Vashista Appointed as FADA State Chairperson for Himachal Pradesh, Strengthening Devbhoomi Group Companies Identity in the Automobile Sector

PNN

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9: Rajinder Vashista, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Devbhoomi Group Companies, has been appointed as the State Chairperson of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for Himachal Pradesh) for the 2026–28 tenure, where he will represent the interests of automobile dealers across the state. The appointment reflects his extensive experience, leadership capabilities and contribution to the automobile industry.

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Under the leadership of Rajinder Vashista, Devbhoomi Group Companies has established a strong presence in Himachal Pradesh’s automobile retail sector. After entering the automobile retail business in 2011, the group has consistently expanded its operations and dealership network. Today, Devbhoomi Group Companies has emerged as one of the prominent automobile dealer groups in the state.

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Currently, Devbhoomi Group Companies is an authorised dealer for Hyundai across Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur and Shimla districts in Himachal Pradesh. The group operates modern showrooms and workshops across these locations, providing customers with vehicle sales as well as comprehensive after-sales services.

In addition, Devbhoomi Group Companies holds the Škoda Auto India dealership for the entire state of Himachal Pradesh, with showrooms operating in Mandi and Solan. With a strong network, modern facilities and a customer-centric approach, the group has created a distinct position in the state’s automobile retail market.

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Under Rajinder Vashista’s leadership, Devbhoomi Group Companies has also expanded its operations beyond Himachal Pradesh. The group has entered the automobile market in Punjab and commenced dealership operations with Tata Motors in Ropar district. This expansion marks another significant step in strengthening the group’s automobile business beyond Himachal Pradesh.

Today, Devbhoomi Group Companies has become a trusted name among thousands of customers and provides employment to more than 1,000 people through its automobile operations. With showrooms, workshops and dealerships spread across various districts, the group is contributing to local employment generation as well as the growth of the automobile industry.

Beyond the automobile sector, Devbhoomi Group Companies is also active in hospitality, cinema, green energy and other sectors. The group’s diversified growth is driven by the leadership, vision and ability of its founder, Rajinder Vashista, to identify emerging opportunities and adapt to changing market dynamics.

As the newly appointed FADA State Chairperson for Himachal Pradesh, Rajinder Vashista is expected to play an important role in taking the voice of automobile dealers from the state to the national platform. In his new role, he will work towards effectively raising issues concerning the auto retail sector, addressing challenges faced by dealers and strengthening the representation of the dealer community on industry-related matters.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the collective voice of automobile dealers in Himachal Pradesh while contributing to the growth and development of the state’s automobile retail ecosystem.I can also make the headline and first paragraph more media-friendly and publication-ready if you’re planning to distribute this as a PR.

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