Rajiv Agarwal Honoured with Uttar Pradesh Ratan Award 2026, Marking a New Milestone for Pooja Detergent Group

HT Syndication

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16: Rajiv Agarwal of Pooja Detergent Group was honoured with the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Ratan Award at a ceremony held in Lucknow. The award was presented in recognition of his contribution and achievements, marking an important milestone in the journey of the group.

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The event was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of Uttar Pradesh, as the Chief Guest, along with Hon’ble Shri Jaswant Singh Saini, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Shri Anoop Gangwar, the event organiser, along with several other distinguished guests and dignitaries, was also present on the occasion.

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The ‘Uttar Pradesh Ratan’ honour is an important recognition of Rajiv Agarwal’s years of contribution to industry, social service, and public welfare. Over the years, he has not only helped build a strong identity for Pooja Detergent Group from Firozabad but has also remained actively involved in various social initiatives. His efforts, including providing free meals to people in need and promoting environmental conservation through rainwater harvesting, have been an important part of his public service. He has previously been recognised for his contributions with the Rajiv Gandhi Samman in Delhi in 2011 and the Mahatma Gandhi International Samman in Bangkok in 2017. The Uttar Pradesh Ratan honour therefore marks another significant milestone in his long journey of entrepreneurship and social commitment.

The recognition comes at a significant time for Pooja Detergent Group, whose journey has been closely associated with the growth of its home-care brand, Pooja Detergent. A brand and product of SAUSS HOME PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED, Pooja Detergent Group has been serving Indian households since 1976 and has built a presence through its focus on quality, innovation and affordability.

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Over the years, Pooja Detergent Group has developed a diverse portfolio of cleaning products, including liquid detergents, detergent powders, soaps and laundry detergents. The brand has also continued to introduce new product formats in response to changing household needs and evolving consumer preferences.

Pooja Detergent Group focuses on everyday cleaning requirements such as deep cleaning, stain removal and long-lasting freshness. Its products are designed to make washing more convenient while delivering effective cleaning performance at an affordable price.

The Uttar Pradesh Ratan recognition for Rajiv Agarwal adds another notable achievement to the group’s journey and highlights its continued presence and contribution in the region. For Pooja Detergent Group, the recognition also comes as part of a larger legacy that has been built over nearly five decades.

With changing lifestyles creating new demands for convenient and effective home-care products, Pooja Detergent Group continues to focus on innovation while maintaining its emphasis on quality and value. The brand remains committed to strengthening its connection with Indian households and building on its legacy that began in 1976.

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