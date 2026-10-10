Rajiv Jain CA to Present ‘Mahavir Nirvana Katha’ at Bharat Mandapam on November 15; Ancient Pawapuri to Come Alive

New Delhi [India], October 10: Mahavir Nirvana Katha - Mere Mahavir 3.1, a musical presentation based on the final phase of Bhagwan Mahavir’s life and his timeless message of Ahimsa, Anekant and self-realisation, will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on November 15. Organised under the aegis of the Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation, the Katha will be presented by Rajiv Jain CA.

This edition of Mahavir Katha will focus on the final chapter of Bhagwan Mahavir’s life and Pawapuri, where he spent his last Chaturmas, delivered his final Deshna and attained Nirvana on the night of Kartik Amavasya. Through music, characters and specially created visuals, the presentation will attempt to recreate the Pawapuri of that era and take the audience closer to the events surrounding Mahavir’s Nirvana.

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The Katha will conclude with a grand Deepotsav presentation, conveying the thought that Mahavir’s Nirvana was not the extinguishing of a light, but the beginning of an infinite spread of the light of knowledge. According to Jain Agamic tradition, Bhagwan Mahavir’s Shasan will continue for 21,000 years after his Nirvana, a belief that will also find a prominent place in the Katha.

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The upcoming event follows ‘Mahavir Katha – Mere Mahavir 3.0’, held at Bharat Mandapam on April 5, 2026, to mark Bhagwan Mahavir’s Janma Kalyanak. Taking that journey forward, Mahavir Nirvana Katha will cover important episodes from Mahavir’s life, leading to his final Chaturmas, last Samavasaran and Deshna, Nirvana, and the attainment of Keval Gyan by Gautam Swami.

Adding a theatrical dimension to the presentation, Manoj Jain, Municipal Councillor, will portray King Hastipal of Pawapuri, while Sudhir Jain will appear as King Nandivardhan of Kundgram. The characters, music and visual treatment have been planned to give the audience not just a narration of these events, but a sense of the time and atmosphere in which they unfolded.

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Rajiv Jain CA will lead the Katha as the storyteller, while Abheesha Jain will be the Sutradhar as well as Creative Director of the project. Pradeep Jain will bring the different episodes alive through music and vocals.

The presentation is produced by Beena Jain, Founder of BRJ Production, with Varshu Jain and Manibhadra Jain joining Mahavir Nirvana Katha as co-producers. The BRJ Production team is bringing together storytelling, music and visuals to shape the overall presentation.

The Katha will also seek to connect Bhagwan Mahavir’s principles of Ahimsa, Anekant, Aparigraha, compassion, self-restraint and self-realisation with the present day. The larger purpose is to present these values as a continuing message for world peace, human welfare and inner well-being.

On behalf of the Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation, Subhash Oswal Jain, Satya Bhushan Jain and Anil Kumar Jain ‘CA’ said preparations for the event are in full swing. Paraflex Cables, Amore Moments, SS Equipment, Lotus Stationery, Nitara Jewellery and Easy Credits are extending special support and participation towards the programme.

The Foundation’s Regional Directors Manish Jain, Christi Jain and Shubham Jain are also working with their respective teams and associates on the preparations. The overall coordination and event arrangements will be handled by Manoj Jain, Director, and Varshu Jain, Regional Director, Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation (BMDF), along with their organising team.

Other event associates, including Arun R. D. Jain, Manoj Jain, Ashok Jain, Vipul Jain, Navita Jain CA, Shruti Jain, Ashok Jajwan and Gaurav Oswal, are also actively involved in making the event a grand success.The organisers say their aim is that visitors to Bharat Mandapam on November 15 should not merely listen to ‘Mahavir Nirvana Katha’, but experience the spiritual atmosphere of Pawapuri as it was during Bhagwan Mahavir’s time and carry his divine teachings and values into their everyday lives.

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