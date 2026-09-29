Rajiv Mehta, Yash Mehta, Pooja Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raju Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Rupali Suri and Rouble Nagi Grace World Heart Day Camp at Lilavati Hospital

Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Bandra, Mumbai, hosted a special World Heart Day Camp on 27th September 2026 at 11:30 AM, bringing together leading names from healthcare, philanthropy, music, cinema and the arts to spread awareness on heart health and preventive care.

The initiative was held in the presence of Rajiv Mehta, philanthropist and Permanent Trustee for Life, Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre; Yash Mehta and Pooja Mehta, and was graced by eminent personalities Suchitra Krishnamoorthi - singer, actor and author, Raju Singh - music composer, Shalin Bhanot - actor, Rupali Suri - actor and Rouble Nagi - artist and philanthropist.

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With over 1,500 attendees, the camp reflected a strong public response to the message of preventive healthcare and heart wellness.

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With the message “One Heart. One Life. Make Every Beat Count,” the camp encouraged people to take their heart health seriously through regular check-ups, timely diagnosis, healthier lifestyle choices and greater awareness about cardiac wellness.

Rajiv Mehta said, “World Heart Day is an important reminder that health cannot be taken for granted. At Lilavati Hospital, our effort has always been to make quality healthcare accessible while also creating awareness that can help people take preventive steps before it is too late. One heart, one life, and every beat truly matters.”

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He added, “A hospital is not only a place where people come for treatment. It is also a place that must guide, educate and support the community. Through initiatives like this World Heart Day Camp, we hope more people understand the importance of early screening, discipline and timely care.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said, “Heart health is not only about the body. It is also about how we live, how we handle stress and how much attention we give to our own wellbeing. Music, healing and awareness all come together beautifully in a cause like this.”

Raju Singh said, “World Heart Day carries a message that everyone should listen to. We often get busy with our lives and forget to care for ourselves. If one initiative like this can remind people to get checked, make a lifestyle change or take their health seriously, it has served a very meaningful purpose.”

Shalin Bhanot said, “Fitness and health should not be seen as trends. They are lifelong commitments. Heart health especially needs awareness, because prevention is always better than regret. I am happy to be part of an initiative that speaks directly to people and encourages them to act.”

Rupali Suri said, “Heart health is something every family should talk about. Regular check-ups, a healthy lifestyle and awareness can make a real difference. World Heart Day is a reminder to pause, listen to our bodies and make health a priority.”

Rouble Nagi said, “Awareness is the first step towards change. Whether it is through art, community work or healthcare initiatives, the message must reach people in a simple and strong way. World Heart Day reminds us to care for ourselves and also for the people around us.”

The camp focused on the need for preventive healthcare at a time when heart-related concerns are increasingly affecting people across age groups. Doctors and healthcare teams at Lilavati Hospital highlighted the importance of lifestyle management, regular medical consultations, early warning signs and the role of timely intervention in saving lives.

The World Heart Day Camp at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre stood as a reminder that good health begins with awareness, action and care.

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