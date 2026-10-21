Rajkot-Based Antala Industries Set for IPO Launch Soon After Securing BSE SME Approval

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 21: Antala Industries Limited, a manufacturer of industrial and commercial packaging products, has received approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) and plans to list its shares on the BSE SME platform. The approval was received on October 14, 2026.

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The proposed book-built issue will comprise a fresh issue of up to 46.80 lakh equity shares. The company plans to use Rs. 5.89 crore from the proceeds to purchase and install additional plant and machinery at its existing manufacturing facility, and Rs. 10.68 crore to meet working capital requirements. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

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The planned investment in machinery is expected to increase manufacturing capacity, improve operational efficiency, and expand the company’s product range. The working capital allocation will help meet inventory needs and procure raw materials.

Incorporated on April 30, 2021 as Partnership Firm, M/s Octagon Industries and converted into Public limited Company on August 05, 2024, Antala Industries manufactures BOPP laminated bags, BOPP printing and lamination rolls, polypropylene (PP) woven bags and related packaging products. Its customers span sectors such as food processing, fertilisers, chemicals, cement and seeds.

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The company operates an integrated manufacturing facility at Veraval (Shapar) in Rajkot district. The facility handles printing, lamination, stitching and finishing. Its products are used to package rice, pulses, flour, spices, pet food, seeds and other agricultural and industrial commodities.

As on March 31, 2026, the facility had installed annual capacities of 495.00 lakh metres for printing, 450 lakh metres for lamination and 507 lakh metres for cutting and stitching.

The company follows a direct sales model and serves customers across Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan and Bihar. Gujarat accounts for the largest share of its revenue, followed by Maharashtra.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Antala Industries reported revenue of Rs. 47.40 crore and profit after tax of Rs. 4.24 crore. Its client retention ratio stood at 63.14%.

The company holds multiple requisite ISO certifications reflecting quality management, environmental management, food safety, and occupational health and safety. Among the promoters, Rajeshkumar Antala acts as Chairman and Managing Director, and Pankajkumar Antala acts as Whole-Time Director; both have nearly three decades of experience in the packaging and woven products industry.

Vatsa Capital Venture Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the Registrar to the Issue.

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