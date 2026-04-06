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Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], April 6: In a moment that bridges 125 years of spiritual legacy with present-day devotion, Shastri Maidan, Rajkot has transformed into a powerful gathering ground for saints, spiritual leaders and seekers from across India. The occasion: Celebration of the 125th Samadhi Day of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a milestone unfolding through the grand four-day celebration, named as 'Paramkrupaludev Param Prayaan Parva'.

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The event is being attended by a revered assembly of saints and spiritual luminaries, including Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji (Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur), Pujyashri Nalinbhai (Shree Raj Saubhag Satsang Mandal, Sayla), Pujya Ben Shri Ratna Prabhu (Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Delhi) and Adarniya Shri Sureshji (Shrimad Rajchandra Adhyatmik Sadhana Kendra, Koba), along with representatives from various ashrams and organisations dedicated to the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji.

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Organised by the Shrimad Rajchandra Gyan Mandir Trust, Rajkot, this four-day spiritual congregation from April 4 to April 7 commemorates the sacred departure of Param Krupalu Dev, Shrimad Rajchandraji, who left His mortal body in a high spiritual state in Rajkot 125 years ago on Chaitra Vad Pancham, as per the Gujarati calendar. This year, the auspicious day falls on April 7, making Rajkot the natural and spiritually significant host for this commemoration.

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The opening day commenced with Paavan Prakshalan, a sanctified ritual where saints venerated Shrimad Rajchandraji through ceremonial Pakshal. A specially curated Pavitra Pradarshani offers devotees a rare glimpse into sacred objects that were graced by Shrimad Rajchandraji, creating a deeply immersive spiritual experience.

The evening featured "Pavitra Mahaprayaan", a powerful dramatic enactment depicting the exalted spiritual state of Param Krupalu Dev at the time of His final departure.

Day 2 was marked by a ceremonial address by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the founder for Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, whose discourse guided attendees towards introspection and inner awakening. The session was graced by revered spiritual leaders including Swami Nikhileswarananda (Adhyaksha, Shri Ramkrishna Ashrama, Rajkot) and Swami Apurva Muni of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion. The Hon'ble Chief Minister mentioned Shrimad Rajchandraji's magnum opus Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, and also underscored the importance of this pious event for advancing on the spiritual path. He then unveiled "Sukhdam Anant", a devotional album by Shri Vikram Hazra that brings alive the poetic compositions of Shrimad Rajchandraji through soulful renditions.

The upcoming days continue to hold profound spiritual offerings:

April 6 (Morning):

Shobhayatra, Pratishtha at Samadhi Mandir, and Pravachans by saints

April 6 (Evening):

Short dramatic presentation and bhakti on the life of Param Krupalu Dev by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur

April 7 (Morning):

Pravachan by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and Pujyashri Nalinbhai

April 7 (Afternoon | 2 PM - 3 PM):

A deeply significant bhakti at Narmada Mansion, the very place where Shrimad Rajchandraji left His mortal body, along with Maha Arti, aligning with the exact time of His divine departure.

As Rajkot becomes a spiritual epicentre during these sacred days, Paramkrupaludev Param Prayaan Parva stands not only as a tribute to the life and teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji, but also as a collective moment of reflection, devotion, and inner transformation.

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