VMPL

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 7: Aditya Engimach Pvt. Ltd., a Rajkot-based maker of closed-die forgings, ring-rolled components and precision-machined parts, exhibited at IMTS 2026 in Chicago (September 14–19). It was the company's second major international exhibition this year, after CastForge in Stuttgart, Germany, in June, and it came at a time when tariff and geopolitical uncertainty has made many global buyers cautious about new sourcing decisions.

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For a company that started in a single room in Rajkot in 2010, the Chicago floor marked a long road. Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Maulik Shah, Aditya Engimach has grown into a certified precision manufacturer supplying clients across the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

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Buyers at this year's show were candid. Many said ongoing tariff and geopolitical uncertainty was slowing new orders across the industry. Rather than treat that as a setback, the company used the week to build relationships it expects to convert over the coming months.

One of the clearest takeaways from Chicago, as Shah shared in a recent LinkedIn post, was how differently the US market works compared with Europe. Much of American industrial sourcing runs through specialised sourcing firms that represent US manufacturers and evaluate suppliers from India and China on their behalf.

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"An exhibition is a marketing investment for future leads and outreach, and it is a continuous process," said Maulik Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Aditya Engimach. "Quality cannot be verified through emails and audit documents alone. Buyers want to meet the people behind the part. Chicago gave us those conversations even in a slow market, and now our work is to turn them into orders."

Aditya Engimach's push comes from Rajkot, one of India's densest industrial clusters for forgings, castings, machine tools and auto components. India is the world's second-largest producer of forgings after China. In 2024, India exported about USD 346 million of forged and stamped steel articles, with the United States the largest single destination at about USD 102 million, according to UN Comtrade data.

The company is now expanding its machine shop, adding turning centres and machining centres to meet current and upcoming requirements as its order book grows. The expansion will add about 40% to its current installed capacity.

As it grows, Aditya Engimach is also strengthening its team and hiring for senior roles. Experienced professionals interested in joining can reach out to the company directly.

About Aditya Engimach Pvt. Ltd.

Aditya Engimach is a Rajkot-based manufacturer of closed-die forged components, rolled rings and precision-machined parts for aerospace, defence, oil and gas, power, railways, gears and heavy machinery. Established in 2010, the company holds more than 15 certifications and approvals, including AS9100D, and serves customers across India, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

Maulik Shah, Founder and Managing Director

Aditya Engimach Pvt. Ltd.

Email: marketing.aepl@adityainc.com

Website: www.adityainc.com

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