Rajneesh Chopra Featured in Outlook’s 'Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2026' Report for Advancing Wellbeing and Expanding Economic Opportunity

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: With the visionary goal of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission stands tall on multiple pillars of growth. The prestigious Outlook report, “Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2026” honours a select group of changemakers whose work is actively shaping India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

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The Outlook recognition highlights Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India for steering the company as it entrepreneurship, holistic wellbeing, scientific innovation and sustainable growth, contributing to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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For nearly three decades, Amway India has sought to contribute to this vision by bringing together entrepreneurship, nutrition, wellbeing and innovation. Under the leadership of Rajneesh Chopra, the company continues to build on its legacy while strengthening its focus on consumer trust, science-led products, responsible manufacturing and opportunities for individuals to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations.

At the heart of this approach is Amway’s vision of helping people live better lives. By enabling individuals to participate in the wellness economy and develop entrepreneurial capabilities, the company seeks to create value that extends beyond its products to households, communities and the wider economy.

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Entrepreneurship is an important pillar of India’s development ambitions. Amway’s direct-selling model provides a platform for people to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities while engaging consumers with products across nutrition, beauty and personal care. Under Chopra’s leadership, the company is positioning its distributor network not merely as a channel for product distribution but as an ecosystem that can support consumer education, wellness awareness and individual enterprise. Many distributors increasingly serve as wellness advocates, drawing on established brands and product knowledge to engage consumers in conversations about healthier lifestyles.

This approach aligns with the broader objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047: enabling more Indians to participate in economic progress, strengthening entrepreneurial capacity and creating opportunities that can extend across communities.

A healthier population is fundamental to a productive and prosperous nation. Preventive health, nutritional awareness and access to quality wellness products are therefore important dimensions of India’s long-term development.

Amway has invested in manufacturing and research and development capabilities in India to strengthen product quality, scientific validation and innovation. Its four specialised R&D laboratories, supported by a team of scientists, work across areas including product formulation, botanical research and advanced analytical testing. These capabilities reflect the company’s emphasis on combining scientific expertise with evolving consumer expectations.

A central part of this portfolio is Nutrilite, Amway’s nutrition brand with a 90-year legacy. Its seed-to-supplement approach emphasises traceability, including the use of ingredients sourced from its certified organic farms. In India, Amway partners with 38 Nutricert-certified farms to source ingredients for domestic and international markets. The introduction of Nutrilite Ayurveda further reflects the company’s effort to bring traditional Indian knowledge into contemporary wellness offerings through scientific validation and modern quality standards.

Amway’s commitment to quality is also reflected in its receipt of the National Forensic Sciences University–Nutritional Supplements Testing for Sportsperson (NFSU-NSTS) Trusted Certification, which the company identifies as a significant milestone for India’s direct-selling industry. Such quality-focused initiatives reinforce the importance of safety, transparency and consumer confidence in the expanding wellness sector.

Viksit Bharat 2047 also requires businesses to pursue growth responsibly, balancing economic ambitions with environmental stewardship. Amway has incorporated sustainability into its manufacturing process and sourcing practices, seeking to reduce its environmental footprint while strengthening operational efficiency. Its LEED Gold-certified manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu uses renewable energy and follows a zero-water-discharge model. The company also identifies itself as a 100 per cent plastic-waste-neutral organisation. Its partnerships with Nutricert-certified farms support traceable sourcing and sustainable agricultural practices.

“As India seeks to strengthen domestic capabilities and build globally competitive industries, investments in quality infrastructure, responsible resource management and innovation can help create a more sustainable foundation for growth.” Says Rajneesh Chopra. “The next phase of Amway India’s journey centres on building a business that measures success not only through commercial performance but also through the lives it touches.”

The company has set a goal of transforming five million lives over the next three years, placing people and impact at the centre of its future ambitions. By combining its established strengths with new ways of working, Amway aims to build a more responsive and accessible ecosystem for entrepreneurship and wellbeing.

The company’s priorities intersect with national initiatives such as Swasth Bharat, Skill India and Digital India. While each addresses a distinct development need, together they underline the importance of health, capability-building and technological inclusion in creating a future-ready economy. By focusing on entrepreneurial participation, science-led wellness, consumer trust and sustainable practices, Amway India is seeking to align its business priorities with the country’s evolving aspirations.

As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Amway’s contribution lies in its effort to nurture healthier lifestyles, support entrepreneurial aspirations and embed sustainability into its operations. By pursuing these objectives together, the company aims to help build stronger communities and create opportunities for more Indians to participate in the nation’s growth story.

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