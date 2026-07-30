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Home / Business / Rajputana Cuisine Preserved in New Book by Prem Singh Rathore

Rajputana Cuisine Preserved in New Book by Prem Singh Rathore

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 30: Mewar & Marwar by Rawali Rasoi, the latest book by Prem Singh Rathore, documents the rich culinary heritage of Mewar and Marwar, offering readers an authentic account of Rajasthan's regional cuisine through traditional recipes, historical narratives, and cultural insights. Published by BlueRose Publishers, the book arrives at a time when there is growing interest in preserving India's regional food traditions and documenting culinary practices that have been passed down through generations.

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Blending history with practical cooking, the book examines how Rajasthan's geography, climate, and royal legacy shaped the distinct food culture of Mewar and Marwar. It features celebrated dishes such as Laal Maas, Dal Baati Churma, and Ker Sangri alongside lesser-known royal delicacies and forgotten village recipes that have survived through oral traditions. Each recipe includes detailed ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation methods, and historical notes, enabling readers to understand not only how these dishes are prepared but also the traditions that continue to define them.

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Unlike a conventional cookbook, Rajputana: Mewar & Marwar by Rawali Rasoi places equal emphasis on the stories behind the food. The book traces the influence of Rajput kingdoms, palace kitchens, local communities, and seasonal ingredients on the evolution of Rajasthan's cuisine. It also explores traditional cooking techniques, utensils, and practices that have remained an integral part of regional kitchens despite the changes brought by modern lifestyles.

A distinguishing feature of the book is its effort to preserve recipes that have rarely appeared in published form. Many of the dishes were documented from elderly Rawala cooks, handwritten family recipe collections, and long-standing culinary traditions maintained in royal households and villages. The recipes have been personally tested and adapted for modern kitchens while retaining their authentic flavors, making them accessible to today's home cooks without compromising their traditional character.

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The book is intended for a wide audience, including home cooks, professional chefs, hospitality students, food historians, and readers interested in traditional recipes and India's diverse culinary heritage. By combining practical guidance with historical context, it serves as both a cookbook and a cultural record, encouraging readers to explore the history, craftsmanship, and regional identity reflected in every dish. Its focus on preserving culinary knowledge also makes it a valuable contribution to the growing documentation of India's regional cuisines.

About the Author

Prem Singh Rathore is a master chef specializing in Rajasthani cuisine and has been associated with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts for more than 24 years. A native of Kering Ji Ka Kheda near Kelwa in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, he learned traditional cooking directly from experienced palace and Rawala cooks rather than through formal culinary education. Inspired by handwritten family recipe "bahis" and the knowledge of senior village chefs, he has dedicated his career to preserving the culinary traditions of Mewar and Marwar. His first book, Rawali Rasoi, was published in 2022, and his latest work continues his mission of documenting Rajasthan's authentic food heritage for future generations.

Published by BlueRose Publishers, Rajputana: Mewar & Marwar by Rawali Rasoi is now available through bookstores and major online platforms.

Learn More or Purchase the Book Here

Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/dp/8169761980

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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