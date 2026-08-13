Rajputana Stainless Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance; PAT Rises 81% YoY

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 13: Rajputana Stainless Limited, a manufacturer of long and flat stainless-steel products, has reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with significant growth in revenue and profitability.

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The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 306.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 234.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a 30.5% year-on-year growth. Total income stood at Rs 308.84 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 236.42 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Profitability witnessed a substantial improvement during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 83% year-on-year to Rs 27.24 crore, compared with Rs 14.89 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT increased 80.5% to Rs 20.20 crore, from Rs 11.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share also improved to Rs 2.42, compared with Rs 1.62 in Q1 FY26.

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Shankarlal D. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajputana Stainless Limited, said: "We are encouraged by the strong start to FY27, with revenue from operations growing by 30.45% and profit after tax increasing by 80.54% year-on-year. This performance reflects the growing demand for our stainless-steel products and our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined execution. As we progress, we remain committed to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our market presence and creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders." Rajputana Stainless manufactures a range of long and flat stainless-steel products, including billets, forging ingots, rolled black bars, rolled bright bars, flat and Patti products and other ancillary products. The company operates as a single reportable segment under Ind AS 108.

The strong quarterly performance comes during the company’s first full financial year following its listing on the BSE and NSE in March 2026. Rajputana Stainless had completed its Initial Public Offering comprising a fresh issue of 1.465 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 62.50 lakh equity shares.

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The company’s financial performance was supported by higher operating revenue and improved profitability despite total expenses rising during the quarter. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 27.24 crore, compared with Rs 14.89 crore in Q1 FY26.

The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2026.

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