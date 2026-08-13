DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Rajputana Stainless Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance; PAT Rises 81% YoY

Rajputana Stainless Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance; PAT Rises 81% YoY

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 11:25 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 13: Rajputana Stainless Limited, a manufacturer of long and flat stainless-steel products, has reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with significant growth in revenue and profitability.

Advertisement

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 306.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 234.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a 30.5% year-on-year growth. Total income stood at Rs 308.84 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 236.42 crore in Q1 FY26.

Advertisement

Profitability witnessed a substantial improvement during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 83% year-on-year to Rs 27.24 crore, compared with Rs 14.89 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT increased 80.5% to Rs 20.20 crore, from Rs 11.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share also improved to Rs 2.42, compared with Rs 1.62 in Q1 FY26.

Advertisement

Shankarlal D. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajputana Stainless Limited, said: "We are encouraged by the strong start to FY27, with revenue from operations growing by 30.45% and profit after tax increasing by 80.54% year-on-year. This performance reflects the growing demand for our stainless-steel products and our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined execution. As we progress, we remain committed to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our market presence and creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders." Rajputana Stainless manufactures a range of long and flat stainless-steel products, including billets, forging ingots, rolled black bars, rolled bright bars, flat and Patti products and other ancillary products. The company operates as a single reportable segment under Ind AS 108.

The strong quarterly performance comes during the company’s first full financial year following its listing on the BSE and NSE in March 2026. Rajputana Stainless had completed its Initial Public Offering comprising a fresh issue of 1.465 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 62.50 lakh equity shares.

Advertisement

The company’s financial performance was supported by higher operating revenue and improved profitability despite total expenses rising during the quarter. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 27.24 crore, compared with Rs 14.89 crore in Q1 FY26.

The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2026.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts