RAK Ceramics collaborates with Birla Pivot to strengthen Tiles and Bathware Distribution across India

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAK Ceramics India Private Limited ("RAK Ceramics"), one of the world's leading ceramics brands, has formed a strategic partnership with Birla Pivot, the digital-first B2B commerce platform, part of Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group). Under the collaboration, Birla Pivot will distribute RAK Bathware, KLUDI Bathware, and RAK Tiles across its dealer network and digital channels in India.

The partnership brings together RAK Ceramics' global design and manufacturing expertise with Birla Pivot's pan-India distribution capabilities, supply chain infrastructure and strong network of projects and retail customers. Together, the two companies aim to deliver seamless support to developers, retailers, and project customers across India.

Under the agreement, Birla Pivot will sell the complete range of RAK Bathware, including sanitaryware, faucets, and allied solutions, along with KLUDI Bathware, the premium German-origin bathware brand owned by RAK Ceramics. RAK Tiles will also be onboarded across Birla Pivot's channels - retail, project, galleries, and digital marketplace ecosystem.

Adding a global perspective, Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics, said: "India remains a priority growth market for RAK Ceramics globally. Our partnership with Birla Pivot reflects our long-term commitment to building scale, accessibility, and a stronger customer experience across tiles and bathware in the country."

Commenting on the partnership, Bobby Joseph, CEO – India, RAK Ceramics, said, "India continues to be a core growth market for RAK Ceramics, and this partnership with Birla Pivot aligns with our intent to scale in a more structured and future-ready manner. Birla Pivot's integrated digital ecosystem reflects how the Indian building materials market is evolving, allowing us to expand access to our tiles and bathware portfolio while strengthening engagement across the value chain."

The collaboration leverages Birla Pivot's presence across developer networks, retail stores, multi-brand galleries, project channels, and its digital marketplace, supporting adoption across residential, commercial, and institutional construction segments.

Mr. Sandeep Komaravelly, CEO of Birla Pivot highlighted how Birla Pivot is transforming the fragmented building material supply chain in India "We are driving seamlessness and efficiency through our ecommerce platform, helping our customers simplify procurement through digital solutions, get access to a wider assortment and avail customised financing solutions. For sellers, the platform enables better inventory management, technology- led growth and unlock new geographies. Our partnership with RAK Ceramics and KLUDI will accelerate their growth in India while significantly strengthening Birla Pivot's tiles and bathware portfolio."

For RAK Ceramics, the partnership strengthens integration within one of India's most organised building materials distribution ecosystems, supported by coordinated brand-building and on-ground market initiatives. For Birla Pivot, the collaboration adds a globally recognised tiles and bathware portfolio, enabling a broader, design-led offering across categories.

About RAK Ceramics and KLUDI India:

RAK Ceramics India Pvt Ltd

RAK Ceramics ranks as the third largest group worldwide operating in the ceramics industry. Specialized in floors and surface coverings in ceramic and porcelain stoneware, tableware, sanitary ware, and tapware, the company has a production capacity of 118 million square meters of tiles, 5 million sanitary fixtures, 36 million pieces of tableware, and 2.6 million tapware elements per year in the company's 23 avant-garde manufacturing plants in the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh, and Europe. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Ras al-Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics supplies customers in over 150 countries through its network of operational hubs across the globe. RAK Ceramics is a publicly held company quoted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the UAE. In India, RAK Ceramics operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing units and a nationwide sales network, delivering bathware, tiles, and faucets across the country.

KLUDI India - The Shape of Water. KLUDI GmbH & Co. KG

Founded in 1926 in the Sauerland region of Germany, KLUDI brings nearly a century of expertise in the development and manufacture of high-quality bathroom and kitchen fittings. This long-standing tradition as a fittings specialist underpins KLUDI's commitment to products that uniquely combine renowned German quality, maximum functionality, innovative technologies, and first-class design.

Over the decades, KLUDI has repeatedly set benchmarks in the bathroom and kitchen space with pioneering solutions that have driven industry progress. Headquartered in Menden, Germany and holds approximately 170 inventions and more than 100 patents, along with numerous prestigious design and innovation awards. Among its many accolades, KLUDI was recognized as one of the "TOP 100 Innovators" in the German SME sector in 2022 and was also honoured with the Plus X Award for "Highest Customer Satisfaction 2024" in the B2C category. In 2025, we were honoured with the Design Middle East Award for Design Excellence in Bathroom Fittings, and KLUDI DECUS was awarded the German Design Award 2026 for Excellent Product Design.

In addition to its fully integrated main manufacturing facility in Menden, KLUDI produces fittings at its plants in Diósd, Hungary, and Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, exporting products to over 100 countries, including India. KLUDI has been part of the RAK Ceramics Group since 2022.

KLUDI launched in India in December 2025 with a curated portfolio of premium products, establishing a nationwide presence and positioning itself as a distinctive player in the bathware and kitchen fittings market.

About Birla Pivot

Birla Pivot is a full-stack B2B e-commerce platform housed under Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group). The platform integrates technology, supply chain, and financing solutions to simplify procurement and drive efficiency for contractors, retailers, and enterprises pan India. Birla Pivot bring together 35+ categories, 300+ brands and 40000+ SKUs across building material, chemicals and metals. Through a digital and retail ecosystem, the platform also offers a curated range of finishing materials- including tiles, ply and bathware.

