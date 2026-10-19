RAK Oasis appoints Lionexa LLP as its master marketing partner in India

India PR Distribution

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], October 19: Shahab Building Contracting LLC has granted Lionexa LLP and its CEO, Mr. Kauser Nawaz, the master marketing rights in India for the sale of freehold property at RAK Oasis in Ras Al Khaimah.

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The CEO of Shahab Building Contracting LLC and owner of RAK Oasis presented the Certificate of Authorisation to Mr. Nawaz at a ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of actress Ms. Dolly Bindra.

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With the appointment, Lionexa LLP becomes the official channel for buyers in India. From its office in Sector 142, Noida, the firm will lead the marketing and sale of RAK Oasis across the country and guide Indian buyers from their first enquiry through to booking.

Mr. Kauser Nawaz, CEO of Lionexa LLP, receives the Certificate of Authorisation from the CEO of Shahab Building Contracting LLC and owner of RAK Oasis. Ras Al Khaimah, 3 October 2026.

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RAK Oasis is a 406-acre master-planned community in Ras Al Khaimah's expansion corridor. It offers freehold residential plots and commercial units, with land set aside for apartments, a hospital, a school and a shopping mall. Buyers can book a plot with 10% down and pay the rest in interest-free monthly instalments directly to the developer.

Ras Al Khaimah is drawing growing interest from property buyers, helped by major tourism projects such as the upcoming Wynn resort on Al Marjan Island.

“Ras Al Khaimah is going to be the new Las Vegas, and we built RAK Oasis so that families can own freehold land here with a payment plan they can manage,” said the CEO of Shahab Building Contracting LLC and owner of RAK Oasis. “India is one of our most important markets, and with Lionexa LLP and Mr. Kauser Nawaz, Indian buyers now have a trusted partner close to home.”

“Indian families have long wanted to own property in the UAE, and RAK Oasis lets them own freehold land at a price within reach,” said Mr. Kauser Nawaz, CEO of Lionexa LLP. “Our team in Noida will guide every buyer through the plots, the payment plan and the paperwork.”

Buyers in India can contact Mr. Kauser Nawaz, CEO, Lionexa LLP, on +91 6206 173 004 or at sales@rakoasis.com, or visit rakoasis.com.

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