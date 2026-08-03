Rakhi.com Unveils Exclusive Rakhi Gifts 2026 Collection with Worldwide Delivery Across 100+ Countries

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Rakhi.com is one of the most trusted platforms in India and abroad for delivering rakhis online without hassle or delay. As every year, the company also leads in delivering designer rakhis and Rakhi gifts for sisters and brothers worldwide to enhance the way they celebrate the bond of love. In 2026, Rakhi.com unveils a unique collection of designer Rakhis, Rakhis for Kids, exciting Rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters, gift hampers, Pooja Thalis, Rakhi cakes, personalised flowers and bouquets, handmade chocolates, and many more.

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Also, they make online Rakhi delivery easier worldwide. The best thing is that they have expanded their delivery area to 100+ countries. So, no need to wait for days to send Rakhi and gifts across countries. A single click is enough to send your love to siblings living at a far distance from you.

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A Wide Range of Rakhi 2026 that You Can Explore Under One Roof

Rakhis that will surely make your Raksha Bandhan 2026 unforgettable are mentioned below.

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Take a look at them to make exploring the website easier and more fruitful.

Silver Rakhi

Whether you want to send Rakhi to Australia, USA, UK, Canada, UAE, New Zealand, Nepal, or South Africa, Silver Rakhis can always be the best choice. The best thing about it is that you can get the same material in an upgraded design that looks more expressive and impressive.

Stone Rakhi

Stone Rakhis are always in trend. Their unique designs and attractive colours make them one of the most demanding Rakhis.

Bracelet Rakhi

One of the most popular Rakhi that come up with unique designs and colours. Sisters love to send exclusive designer bracelet rakhis to their brothers on the pious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Rakhi Set

Various types of Rakhi sets are also available to send Rakhis to two or more brothers in a single go. So, you can explore Rakhi sets of 2, 3, 4, 6, and more.

Moreover, Golden Rakhi, Peacock Rakhi, Rudraksha Rakhi, Evil Eye Rakhi, etc., are the top choices of brothers and sisters for an international Rakhi delivery. Additionally, an exclusive Kids Rakhi collection is also upgraded by Rakhi.com to win the little hearts.

Rakhi Gifts and Hampers Unveiled by Rakhi.com in 2026

The thrilling collection of Rakhi gifts and hampers unveiled by Rakhi.com is going to melt everyone's heart. Explore them to help yourself get the best gift for your siblings this year.

God Idols

Sending blessings and best wishes to your siblings sitting anywhere across the world is easier with attractive God idols. Such Rakhi gifts are strong ways to make them stay stronger and motivated in every situation in life.

Soft Toys

Soft toys like teddies, cushions, etc., are also good choices to send love to siblings across the world. An international Rakhi delivery with the soft touch of love and care is good to melt hearts.

Besides, personalised Rakhi gifts, Rakhi gift hampers, cakes, flowers, greeting cards, chocolates, dry fruits, etc., are the things that can make the Rakhi celebration extraordinary for everyone in every corner of the world.

Send Rakhi Online Worldwide with Rakhi.com

Rakhi.com is the name that ensures the safest and fastest Rakhi and gifts delivery online worldwide, which includes 100+ countries. They have adopted the fastest mode of online delivery across countries like the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, South Africa, New Zealand, Nepal, India, etc, allowing their valued customers to celebrate such festivals with full enthusiasm and zeal. So, despite the distances, you can share a strong bond with your siblings and celebrate it well without putting in lots of effort. Once you choose Rakhi.com, you will be worry-free.

When we spoke to the founder of the company, Mr Rakesh Prajapati, about an exclusive Rakhi and Rakhi gift collection in 2026 with worldwide delivery across 100+ countries, he exclaimed that we used to launch and upgrade our online Rakhi and gifts delivery across countries so that our customers cannot be left untouched by their loved ones. That's why this year, we also came up with appreciated changes and upgradation in online rakhi delivery worldwide."

Just to buy Rakhi online is enough to handle the entire process and deliver your consignment to your desired address at the scheduled time.

About the Company

Rakhi.com is a leading Australia-based online gifting portal that was founded in 2012. It is one of the most trusted brands for online Rakhi delivery. With years of experience in online Rakhi, gifts, flowers, and cake delivery in Australia and other countries, the company has now earned a great reputation and become the first choice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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