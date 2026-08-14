Rakhi Gift for Sister 2026: Sylvi Watches' Early Rakhi Sale — Up to 18% Off

Surat, Gujarat — August 2026: As Raksha Bandhan approaches, the search for a Rakhi gift for sister and for brothers too is well underway. This year, Sylvi Watches, the Surat-based, Make in India D2C watch brand known for its "Race with Time" philosophy, is stepping into the festive spirit early with a dedicated Rakhi Sale 2026, running 18th–19th August, offering up to 18% off across selected men's and women's collections.

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Whether you're a sister looking for a Rakhi gift for your brother or a brother looking to surprise his sister with something she'll wear every day, Sylvi's early Rakhi sale brings together style, precision, and value at sylvi.in.

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Why a Watch as a Rakhi Gift Rakhi gifting has evolved. Where sweets and traditional tokens once dominated, many siblings today are looking for gifts that carry meaning beyond the occasion, something functional, stylish, and built to last. A watch fits that description. It sits on the wrist every day, a reminder of the bond shared on Raksha Bandhan, long after the festivities are over.

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This is where Sylvi Watches for women operates. Built on the promise of "Race with Time," the brand positions itself as a Make in India D2C watch label, offering collections priced between ₹1,299 and ₹4,999.

Sylvi Rakhi Sale 2026: The Discount Structure Sylvi's Rakhi Sale 2026 is structured across multiple discount tiers, covering multiple styles and price points, from minimalist dress watches to bold skeleton dials.

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Men's Watches — Up to 16% Off Collections: Iconic, Pulse Skeleton, Frist, Core X, Gravitas, Bolt, Ocean, Rig One O One WT Max, Timegrapher, Urbane, Imperial, Opus, Urbane Moon, Elegare, Blade, Spectre, Urbanic, Blade DualTime, TimeShift, Starboard, Professional Edge Men's watches are available across four discount tiers, from 10% to 16% off, spanning 21 collections. The range includes everyday and sport-oriented styles such as Bolt and Ocean, and formal and dress-watch designs such as Elegare and Urbane. The range also includes function-oriented designs such as Blade DualTime, while the Professional Edge collection brings a sportier approach to everyday wear.

Women's Watches — Up to 18% Off Collections: Timeora, Serene, Dazzle, Bella The steepest discount of the sale applies to Sylvi's women's watches collections. The Timeora collection features clean dials and refined straps, while Serene offers soft, rounded silhouettes for everyday wear. Dazzle includes sparkle and shimmer detailing, and Bella offers a versatile, feminine design suited to both daily wear and festive occasions.

At 18% off, these collections carry the largest discount in the sale, positioning them as an option for a Rakhi gift for sister.

A Sale Built for Both Sisters and Brothers While Rakhi gifting conversations often centre on what a brother should buy his sister, Raksha Bandhan is, at its core, a two-way celebration. Watches can also serve as a practical Rakhi gift for brothers, without the sizing considerations that come with clothing or footwear.

Sylvi's Rakhi Sale 2026 covers this dual audience. The four-bucket discount system across men's collections offers brothers a range of styles and price points, while the 18% off women's tier applies across the Timeora, Serene, Dazzle, and Bella collections.

Shopping the Sale: What to Expect Sylvi's early Rakhi Sale 2026 goes live on 18th August and runs through 19th August, giving shoppers a two-day window to shop and allowing additional time for delivery before Raksha Bandhan, which falls on 28th August 2026.

All 25 participating collections will be available on sylvi.in, the brand's D2C platform. Sylvi Watches carries a one-year warranty on its products; terms apply.

The Sylvi Promise: Make in India, Built to Last Sylvi Watches operates under a Make in India positioning, giving the campaign a distinctly domestic relevance during the festive season, particularly for a gift tied to a cultural occasion like Raksha Bandhan.

Final Thoughts Sylvi Watches' early Rakhi Sale runs 18th–19th August, with discounts up to 18% off, across its men's and women's collections. From the sporty Bolt collection to the Timeora line, from the dual-timezone Blade DualTime to the Dazzle collection's sparkle detailing, Sylvi's Raksha Bandhan 2026 spans a range of styles available across different price points.

Shoppers can explore the sale, browse collection-wise discounts, and place orders at sylvi.in starting 18th August 2026.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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