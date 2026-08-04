Rakhi Gifts for Sister: Foundation Gift Launches Its Raksha Bandhan 2026 Collection

Foundation Gift

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Raksha Bandhan 2026 falls on Friday, August 28, and the hunt for rakhi gifts for a sister is already on. If you are a brother who leaves it late every year, you have plenty of company. The budget is rarely the hard part. The hard part is finding something that feels like her, and not like a last minute grab off a shelf.

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Foundation Gift, a personalised gifting brand based in Mumbai, has opened its Raksha Bandhan 2026 range for sisters. The pieces span a wide set of budgets and tastes, and each one can be personalised with her name, a birthstone, or a short message.

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The brand has more than 3,300 verified five star reviews. What it does well is simple. It personalises stainless steel jewellery with names and birthstones, sends it in gift ready packaging, and delivers in three to five days anywhere in India. Nothing to assemble, and no wrapping to sort out.

The Raksha Bandhan 2026 collection for sisters

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1) Personalised Raksha Bandhan Hamper for Sister

Rs. 1,799 to Rs. 2,499

For when you want the whole thing sorted in one go.

This ready to gift rakhi hamper pairs a personalised keepsake with proper packaging, so there is nothing left to arrange once it arrives. Add her name or a line of your own, and it stops looking like a stock gift and starts looking like hers.

It is an easy call for a sister who already seems to own everything, and it takes the guesswork out of the day for you.

Price: Rs. 1,799 to Rs. 2,499 | Shop the Sister Hamper

2) Personalised Raksha bandhan Gift Combo for Sister

Rs. 1,249 to Rs. 1,999

One box, two pieces, no second guessing.

The combo brings together a personalised bracelet and a matching keepsake, so you are not stuck choosing between meaningful and pretty. Every piece can be engraved or matched to her, which is what makes it read as thought through rather than convenient.

For the price, it is a generous raksha bandhan gift for a sister, and it turns up ready to hand over.

Price: Rs. 1,249 to Rs. 1,999 | Shop the Gift Combo

3) Initial Birthstone Necklace

Rs. 1,499

The one she will actually reach for.

A slim necklace that carries her initial and her birth month stone, so it is personal on two levels at once. It goes with most things and suits a sister of any age.

With 58 reviews behind it and a quiet, everyday design, it works for someone who leans understated rather than flashy. It was Rs. 2,499 and is now Rs. 1,499.

Price: Rs. 1,499 | Shop the Birthstone Necklace

4) Personalised Classic Bracelet

From Rs. 949

The bestseller, and it earns the title.

A gold toned stainless steel bracelet, adjustable to any wrist, engraved with her name. It is the kind of thing that gets worn on a normal Tuesday rather than saved for special occasions, and with more than 700 reviews it is the most loved sister gift in the range.

It is anti tarnish, fully adjustable, and covered by a warranty on its shine. At Rs. 949 to start, it makes a plain point: a personal gift does not have to be expensive to mean something.

Price: from Rs. 949 | Shop the Classic Bracelet

"Sisters remember how a gift made them feel long after the day itself. We built this range so any brother can hand over something that carries her name, her birthstone, or a message meant only for her."

-Team Foundation Gift, Mumbai

Rakhi gifts for sisters at every budget

Beyond the four pieces above, the collection runs from personalised rakhi gifts for a sister under Rs. 500 up to premium jewellery and hampers. So there is a real option whether you are spending a few hundred rupees or a few thousand. Personalisation is built into the price rather than added on, and every order ships free across India.

Ordering in time for August 28

Raksha Bandhan 2026 lands on Friday, August 28. Foundation Gift ships within 24 to 48 hours and delivers across India in three to five working days, so order by August 23 to stay safe. Tracking reaches you on WhatsApp and email once it is on the way. Cash on delivery is available across India, and if you are sending a gift home from abroad, the brand ships to more than 20 countries.

Every order arrives in premium packaging, ready to hand over. Returns run for 14 days, and all jewellery carries a 12 month warranty.

Browse the full Raksha Bandhan collection:

foundationgift.com/collections/rakshabandhan-gifts

Free shipping on prepaid orders | COD available | 14 day returns

About Foundation Gift

Foundation Gift is a Mumbai based personalised gifting brand run by ADAK & KOLEY PRIVATE LIMITED (GST: 27AAXCA9888N1Z6), 44-B, 408, Manish Nagar, 4 Bungalows, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053. The brand makes laser engraved keychains, bracelets, necklaces, spiritual jewellery, and gift hampers, all built to make gifting personal. With 3,300+ verified reviews and delivery to more than 20 countries, it is one of India's most trusted personalised gifting stores.

Media Contact

Foundation Gift | support@foundationgift.com Website: www.foundationgift.com

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