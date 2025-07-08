Rakhibazaar Launches 2025 Rakhi Collection with Exclusive Designer Rakhis

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is approaching soon; Rakhibazaar, India's leading rakhi store, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive 2025 collection of designer rakhis. They have mastered the art of online rakhi shipping, offering express delivery with options including same-day or next-day delivery in domestic locations, as well as timely delivery of the products at international locations.

The foundation of this platform is to make siblings feel closer and more connected to one another. This platform excels in the art of online rakhi delivery, and there's no match for rakhibazaar.com when it comes to buying online rakhis from our varied selection.

Rakhibazaar's this year collection is focused on quality, workmanship, and eco-friendliness. The newly released collection is sure to captivate the public's attention, as their rakhis have been counted among the most exquisite types.

In conversation with the founder and CEO of Rakhibazaar.com, Deelip Kumar, he stated, "This year, with our online rakhi store, we are sending out meticulously crafted rakhis for Raksha Bandhan 2025. Each rakhi in this collection is sure to evoke excitement among all who participate, and this is our distinctive way of making sibling bonds special."

On their website, people can witness that the site is loaded with more than 3,000 options of rakhis. Some of the most frequently searched categories are described below:

Swastik Rakhi

India has a rich history of cultures and traditions that strengthen bonds, and there is no greater symbol than the Swastik, which means "auspicious" in Sanskrit. Their swastik sacred threads are perfect in case the sister wants to bless her brothers with goodness and success in life. Nonetheless, this collection of sacred rakhis will connect people with their roots.

Silver Rakhi

Rakhibazaar's 2025 silver rakhi online collection brings exceptional designs. Their collection includes both pure silver and silver-coated rakhis. Sisters can choose between the two categories and wish their brothers all the happiness and prosperity.

People really liked their silver rakhis because they came in a range of styles and prices. To give potential buyers an idea, nearly 27,000+ silver rakhis were sold out last year. Thus, their silver rakhi line perfectly combines luxury with symbolism.

Lumba Rakhi

A girl typically feels more connected to her brother's spouse and often considers them a friend, a guide, and a sister herself. To cherish that bond, they have come up with Stone-studded Bhabhi Rakhis, Zardosi Lumba Rakhi, Floral Lumba Rakhi, Jhumki-style Bhabhi Rakhis, and Bangle Lumba Rakhi.

"Rakhibazaar honors this sentiment with their carefully chosen Lumba rakhi collection. In fact, with our recent Lumba collection, we aim to tribute such special relationships that grow around that bond. Ultimately, the goal of this year's Lumba collection is that every thread tied during this festival should carry meaning, beauty, and a heartfelt message of inclusion," said Deelip Kumar.

Kids Rakhi

Rakhibazaar's Kids Rakhi Collection 2025 is all about fun, color, playful designs, and imagination. The joy and enthusiasm that kids are going to experience with Rakhibazaar's kids' rakhi is worth watching. Designed to delight the youngest family members, their collection features Doraemon Rakhi, Mickey Mouse Rakhi, Motu Patlu Rakhi, Foodie Rakhi, Chhota Bheem Rakhi, and more.

Rakhibazaar's Thoughtful Add-ons

As per the core traditional rituals of Raksha Bandhan celebration, Rakhi isn't enough; it needs to be paired with sweets. To align with the traditional way while catering to modern-day preferences, Rakhibazaar even offers an immense assortment of thoughtfully curated gifts like:

- Traditional Sweets -- Kaju Katli, Gulab Jamun, Laddu, Soan Papdi, etc.

- Gourmet Chocolates -- Dairy Milk, Ferrero Rocher, Cadbury Silk, and Snickers

- Premium Dry Fruits -- Almonds, Cashews, Raisins, Walnuts, or Pistachios

- Plants -- Money Plants, Lucky Bamboo, Snake Plants, and more

With easy browsing, global delivery in more than 100 countries, and a user-friendly interface, Rakhibazaar.com is the go-to destination for all your Raksha Bandhan celebration needs.

About the Company

Rakhibazaar.com is a leading online shopping platform for rakhis, gifts, and mindfully curated hampers, having successfully delivered quality products since its inception in 2013. With an array of Rakhi types, including Designer Rakhi, Kundan Rakhi, Bracelet Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, and Rudraksha Rakhi, as well as exclusive rakhi gift hampers, they cater to every age and preference.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)