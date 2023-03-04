Rally in Adani shares continues, Sensex zooms 900 points on firm global trends

Tribune News Service

Shares of Adani Group companies rallied for the third successive day on Friday after the group announced more road shows to raise money and a US-based company bought shares in four of its companies.

Adani Enterprises zoomed over 17% intra-day following reports that the Group will sell minority stakes in four listed companies to US-based GQG Partners for Rs 15,446 crore. The stock finally ended with double digit gains at Rs 1,879.50 on the NSE. It also rose on reports the group is planning to hold more fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, and several US cities besides Singapore and Hong Kong.

Adani Ports rallied nearly 10%, Ambuja Cements 5.71% and ACC 5.15%. Six companies — Adani Green, Adani Total, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and NDTV were all locked in the upper-circuit limit.

Meanwhile, the Sensex jumped nearly 900 points and the Nifty rallied over 272 points on Friday, bouncing back from the previous day’s fall, following a positive trend in global equities and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The Sensex rallied 899.62 points to end at 59,808.97 after starting the trade on a positive note. During the day, it jumped 1,057.69 points to 59,967.04. The NSE Nifty advanced 272.45 points to settle at 17,594.35.

“Markets posted a strong rebound on Friday and gained over 1.5%, tracking supportive global cues. Today’s rebound can be attributed to the recovery in the US as we’re mirroring the global markets and we expect the same trend to continue,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

From the Sensex pack, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC and Titan were the major gainers.

Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and Asian Paints were the laggards.

