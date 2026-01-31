Ram Mohan Naidu discusses sustainable fuel, air mobility cooperation with French minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu met visiting French Minister for Transport Philippe Tabarot, where they exchanged views on strengthening aerial connectivity to strengthen the long-standing strategic partnership between both countries.

The meeting took place on Friday and Naidu emphasised bilateral cooperation on futuristic technologies such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and advanced air mobility to address the challenges of urbanisation and the rapidly growing demand for connectivity.

As per reports. French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India in February, with New Delhi set to host the AI Impact Summit.

"With India aspiring to become a strong global aviation powerhouse under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, a key pillar of our engagement with France will be the development of a robust aviation skilling and training ecosystem," the Indian minister wrote on X. They met on the sidelines of the Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad.

Wings India 2026, a major civil aviation event, is taking place in Hyderabad from 28 to 31 January 2026 at Begumpet Airport.

Anchored around the theme "Indian Aviation: Paving the Future - From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability", Wings India 2026 highlights India's rapidly expanding aviation landscape, its growing global footprint, and its vision to emerge as a key hub for manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions.

Wings India 2026 features an expansive international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, awards ceremony, and vibrant cultural programmes. Delegates and participants from across the world are expected, reinforcing the event's stature as a premier global aviation forum.

Prominent domestic and international stakeholders from across the aviation value chain will participate, including airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, MROs, airport developers, OEMs, technology providers, training institutions and service partners. (ANI)

