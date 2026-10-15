Ramagya Saksham Mela 2026 to bring a day of fun, food and entertainment to Noida

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15: Ramagya School is gearing up for Ramagya Saksham Mela 2026 to be held at its campus in Sector-50, Noida . With ‘Share, Inspire and Grow’ as its theme, the mela is expected to attract more than 4,000 visitors and will feature a mix of entertainment, food, activities and experiences for visitors of different age groups.

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The event is planned as a day-long celebration for the wider community. Ramagya Saksham Mela 2026 will bring together a variety of activities under one roof, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy food, music, games and entertainment through the day. One of the major attractions of this year’s mela will be a Free Dandiya Night , offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy an evening of music and dance.

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Adding another musical experience to the celebrations, the event will also feature a Sufi Night . The Mela will have something for children and families as well. A Baby Show, Games Zone, Food Street, Jukebox, Kids’ Fun Zone and Stargazing are among the activities planned for the day.

All these exciting range of activities at this event is aimed at making the Mela an occasion where families can spend time together while exploring the different attractions on the school campus.

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Speaking about the upcoming Mela, Mr Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, “Saksham Mela has grown into an occasion that brings the Ramagya community together beyond the classroom. This year, we wanted to make the experience wider and more engaging, with activities for children, families and visitors of different age groups. The theme ‘Share, Inspire and Grow’ reflects the spirit of the mela and the idea of coming together, enjoying the day and creating shared experiences.”

A Lucky Draw will add another element of excitement to the event, with three prizes lined up for the winners. The First Prize will be a PS5 Digital Edition , followed by Meta AI Glasses as the Second Prize and a Digital Camera as the Third Prize .

Bookings and further details for Ramagya Saksham Mela 2026 are available at 8010100300. The mela will be held on 24th October 2026 at Ramagya School, Sector-50, Noida.

Website: https://ramagyaschool.com/

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