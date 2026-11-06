Ramayana: Yash as Ravana Delivers a Masterstroke, Bringing Out the Performer Behind the Superstar

With Ramayana, Rocking Star Yash delivers a performance that goes beyond expectations, bringing to life one of Indian mythology's most complex and layered characters. As Ravana, the actor showcases a striking combination of power, intelligence, ambition, and intensity, making the character one of the film's biggest talking points. It is a performance that reminds audiences of the actor behind the superstar, with Yash bringing a whole new dimension to a role that has been portrayed on screen several times before.

What makes his portrayal particularly compelling is the way the film traces Ravana's journey, offering a glimpse into his early life, his ambition, and the events that shaped him into the formidable figure he eventually became. From his childhood to his intense tapasya and the pursuit of a vardaan, the narrative establishes the making of Ravana. Yash brings conviction to these different phases, making the character impactful.

One of the most intriguing moments is the sequence where Ravana is seen conversing with ten versions of himself. The scene offers an interesting insight into Ravana's multiple personalities, thoughts, and inner conflicts, adding another layer to the character. Rather than simply presenting as a powerful antagonist, the sequence explores the different sides of his personality and the mind that makes him such a fascinating figure. Yash carries the moment with remarkable intensity, making it one of the film's standout scenes.

The sita haran sequence is another major highlight, with Yash bringing the required authority and intensity to a pivotal moment in the epic. It is a sequence that holds immense significance in Ravana's story, and the actor ensures that it makes an impact. His portrayal also shines through in the film's action sequences, particularly the battles between Ravana and lord Kuber, Ravana and lord Indra, and especially the confrontation with Jatayu. Combining scale, action and visual impact to create a memorable big-screen experience.

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From portraying Ravana's ambition and intelligence to his commanding presence and moments of vulnerability, Yash demonstrates that he is not confined to a particular image or genre.

There is also a larger sense of responsibility that comes with portraying a character as iconic, and Yash appears to have embraced that challenge wholeheartedly. The performance is not merely about the physical transformation or the scale associated with the character; it is about bringing together the many shades that make Ravana such a fascinating figure. This is where Yash makes a masterstroke, balancing his natural screen presence with the nuances required to portray a character of this magnitude.

Yash's involvement with Ramayana also extends beyond his performance. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has Yash on board as a producing partner through his banner, Monster Mind Creations. His association with the ambitious project reflects his belief in its larger vision and his intention to be part of a cinematic experience that aims to take Indian storytelling to audiences across the world.

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With Ramayana, Yash delivers what can well be described as a generational performance. He brings together the charisma of a superstar and the commitment of a performer willing to step outside his comfort zone. Ravana allows him to explore an entirely different side of his craft, and he makes the most of it. It is not just another powerful role in his filmography, but a performance that could well become one of the defining portrayals of his career. Beyond the stardom, the action and the larger-than-life image, Yash makes a strong case for himself as an actor who is constantly evolving.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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