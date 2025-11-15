VMPL

New Delhi [India]/ London [UK]/ New York [US], November 15: On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Indian-American author, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Jay Patel released his debut book, "Barrister Mr. Patel." The book was officially launched in a soft launch event by acclaimed actor-writer-director-producer Randeep Hooda, who has supported the project from its inception. The book is co-written by filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Today, the book received its formal unveiling at the International Book Festival 2025, where it was presented by Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The festival launch coincided with the national observances around Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary, commemorating India's Iron Man and the architect of national unity.

The acclaimed actor, writer, director, and producer Randeep Hooda, who unveiled the book globally and shared his personal connection to its origin, said:

"I clearly remember when my friend Jay called me from outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's house in London two years ago. He was deeply moved and told me, 'The world knows Sardar as the Iron Man of India and the unifier of our nation but very few know about his brilliance as a student, his intelligence, and his journey as a world-class barrister.'

I told him right then, 'You must write that story.' That's how the title Barrister Mr. Patel was born. I'm so proud that through this book, the new generation will learn about the knowledge, courage, and sacrifices of our freedom fighters who shaped modern India."

After two years of extensive research, including archival exploration and field work in London, Jay Patel presents a deeply researched and inspiring account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's early years tracing his transformation from a sharp legal mind into one of India's greatest nation-builders.

Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel have worked together as actors in Randeep Hooda's Directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar where Jay Patel played the role of Shyamji Krishna Verma , an Indian revolutionary and founder of India House.

About "Barrister Mr. Patel"

Barrister Mr. Patel captures the courage, intellect, and conviction of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- focusing on his journey from law student to one of the chief architects of independent India. The book also explores Patel's moral discipline, leadership, and his role in uniting over 560 princely states into one nation -- values that remain deeply relevant even today.

About Jay Patel

Jay Patel is an Indian-American investor, actor, producer, and philanthropist, known for solving global challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship. He currently leads DTV Motor Corporation and has co-founded 2020 LLC, which developed advanced technology solutions for the U.S. government in education, defense, and healthcare before being acquired by a private equity firm.

A passionate philanthropist, Jay alongside his brother Paresh Ghelani is a core member of the XPRIZE Foundation, which works with global visionaries including Larry Page, Ratan Tata, Peter Diamandis, Robert Weiss, Anousheh Ansari, and James Cameron to create breakthrough solutions for humanity. Through XPRIZE India, the foundation has launched initiatives addressing the country's most pressing challenges from clean water and women's safety to waste management and sanitation.

As a creative producer, Jay has also backed the non-commercial Hollywood short film "I'm Gonna Tell God Everything," which sensitively portrays the suffering of women and children affected by war.

Speaking about his debut book, Jay Patel said:

"For me, Barrister Mr. Patel is not just a biography, it's a tribute to the values of courage, knowledge, and unity that Sardar Patel stood for. His legacy reminds us that leadership built on integrity can shape nations, even a century later."

With Randeep Hooda as its global ambassador and launch face, and the book's deep emotional resonance with readers worldwide, Barrister Mr. Patel stands as a timely and heartfelt reminder of India's journey from the courtroom in London to the corridors of independence.

