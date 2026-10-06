Rang Raas Navratri 2026: Bhoomi Trivedi to perform on India’s first-ever AI-powered Navratri music video song "India Jhoome Che, Garbe Ghoome Che"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: The festive spirit of Navratri is set to reach new heights in Mumbai as Rang Raas Navratri 2026 returns for its fifth edition, promising nine days of music, dance, devotion and celebration. The grand Navratri festival is being organised by MLC Shri Praveen Darekar and HiTech Events, with Pinakin, Founder of Mahaveer Constructions, and Mitesh Shah, Founder of Surbhi Constructions, as sponsors.

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Adding another exciting dimension to this year’s Navratri celebrations, Bhoomi Trivedi is set to unveil her first-ever AI-powered Navratri song, marking an innovative new chapter in her musical journey. The song will blend the traditional festive spirit of Navratri with contemporary AI-driven musical elements, creating a unique listening experience for Garba and music enthusiasts. The much-awaited track will be released on Bhoomi Trivedi’s official YouTube channel, giving fans a chance to experience the fusion of technology, tradition and Bhoomi’s distinctive musical energy. The release is expected to add a modern digital touch to this year’s Navratri festivities.

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Versatile singer Bhoomi Trivedi says, “I am very much excited to release my and India’s first-ever Navratri AI music video soon on my YouTube channel and also perform on it at Rang Raas Navratri…”

MLC Praveen Darekar, Ex-MP Gopal Shetty, and MLA Sanjay Upadhyay graced the Press Conference, held at Witty International in Chickoowadi, Borivali West.

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The Rang Raas Navratri 2026 celebrations will be held from 11th to 19th October 2026 at Balasaheb Manoranjan Udhyan, Chikoowadi, Borivali West, Mumbai.

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