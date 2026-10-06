DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Rang Raas Navratri 2026: Bhoomi Trivedi to perform on India’s first-ever AI-powered Navratri music video song "India Jhoome Che, Garbe Ghoome Che"

Rang Raas Navratri 2026: Bhoomi Trivedi to perform on India’s first-ever AI-powered Navratri music video song "India Jhoome Che, Garbe Ghoome Che"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:06 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: The festive spirit of Navratri is set to reach new heights in Mumbai as Rang Raas Navratri 2026 returns for its fifth edition, promising nine days of music, dance, devotion and celebration. The grand Navratri festival is being organised by MLC Shri Praveen Darekar and HiTech Events, with Pinakin, Founder of Mahaveer Constructions, and Mitesh Shah, Founder of Surbhi Constructions, as sponsors.

Advertisement

Adding another exciting dimension to this year’s Navratri celebrations, Bhoomi Trivedi is set to unveil her first-ever AI-powered Navratri song, marking an innovative new chapter in her musical journey. The song will blend the traditional festive spirit of Navratri with contemporary AI-driven musical elements, creating a unique listening experience for Garba and music enthusiasts. The much-awaited track will be released on Bhoomi Trivedi’s official YouTube channel, giving fans a chance to experience the fusion of technology, tradition and Bhoomi’s distinctive musical energy. The release is expected to add a modern digital touch to this year’s Navratri festivities.

Advertisement

Versatile singer Bhoomi Trivedi says, “I am very much excited to release my and India’s first-ever Navratri AI music video soon on my YouTube channel and also perform on it at Rang Raas Navratri…”

MLC Praveen Darekar, Ex-MP Gopal Shetty, and MLA Sanjay Upadhyay graced the Press Conference, held at Witty International in Chickoowadi, Borivali West.

Advertisement

The Rang Raas Navratri 2026 celebrations will be held from 11th to 19th October 2026 at Balasaheb Manoranjan Udhyan, Chikoowadi, Borivali West, Mumbai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts