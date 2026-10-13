PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: The infectious beats of Garba, a swirl of traditional colours and the electrifying energy of thousands of khelaiyas marked the grand opening of Rangilo Re 2026 at NESCO Center (Goregaon), promoted and produced by LMG Live and Laqshya Live Experiences.

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The arena came alive with music, dance and festive spirit as the eighth edition celebrated Navratri’s timeless traditions on a grander scale. The event is presented by Arvind Smartspaces and powered by The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.

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Speaking about Rangilo Re, Parthiv Gohil said, “Over the years, my approach to Rangilo Re has been to create an experience that goes beyond music and dance. Every element, from the chanting of Devi and the Aarti to the sound design, lighting, and musical crescendos, is thoughtfully curated to take the audience on a journey. I want people to experience that beautiful transition from a space of devotion and stillness to one of complete abandon on the Garba floor. For me, the real magic lies in bringing these different emotions together and creating an experience that stays with people long after the nine nights are over.”

The opening night was graced by the Hon. Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, AI and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Ashish Shelar ji, who addressed the gathering, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to addressing drought conditions and encouraging citizens to contribute through collective action and community participation.

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Building on seven successful editions, Rangilo Re continues until October 19, with performances led by acclaimed singer Parthiv Gohil along with his entourage and other guest singing stars joining in.

“Seven editions give us a strong foundation, but what matters is how we build on that further. Rangilo Re has grown into a celebration with a strong sense of community, and this year, with LMG Live and Laqshya Live Experiences coming together on this special event, we have an opportunity to take that experience to a larger scale. Our focus is to retain the cultural connection that audiences have built with Rangilo Re while creating an edition that feels bigger, more immersive and relevant to today’s audiences,” said Shaju Ignatius, CEO, LMG Live.

A Celebrated Legacy, Reimagined on a Grander Scale

Combining cultural authenticity with contemporary live entertainment, Rangilo Re 2026 brings enhanced production, immersive experiences and engaging performances while retaining the traditions that have shaped its identity.

“Rangilo Re has already created a strong identity over the years. Our role is to build on that foundation and bring a new level of scale and experience to the property. With LLE and LMG Live coming together, we are looking at Rangilo Re not just as a Garba celebration, but as a large-scale live experience where culture, production and audience engagement come together. The ambition for this edition is simple: to make Rangilo Re bigger, grander and more immersive, while staying true to what audiences love about it,” said Saurabh Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences.

The Spirit of Navratri, With the Comfort of an Indoor Arena

Hosted at Hall 6, NESCO Center, Goregaon, Rangilo Re offers a spacious, air-conditioned indoor arena with ample parking, dedicated dancing areas, festive food and beverages, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

The festival brings together passionate Garba enthusiasts, families and first-time visitors in a celebration of music, culture and shared festive experiences.

Mumbai, the Celebrations Are in Full Swing. It’s Time to Join In!

With celebrations continuing until October 19, seven more nights of Garba, Dandiya Raas and musical performances await.

Single-Day Tickets start at ₹1,099, while Nine-Day Season Passes start at ₹9,999, exclusively through thumpN, the official ticketing partner.

Gather your friends, bring your family, dress in your festive best and experience Rangilo Re firsthand.

The music is live. The Garba circles are moving. Mumbai, it’s your turn to join in!

Rangilo Re is promoted and produced by LMG Live and Laqshya Live Experiences (LLE), bringing together the Laqshya Media Group’s expertise in live entertainment, experiential production and audience engagement to deliver a vibrant and memorable Navratri celebration.

Event Details

Event: Rangilo Re 2026

Dates: October 11 to 19, 2026

Venue: Hall 6, NESCO Center, Goregaon, Mumbai

Featuring: Parthiv Gohil, his troupe.

Single-Day Tickets: Starting at ₹1,099

Nine-Day Season Passes: Starting at ₹9,999

Exclusive Ticketing Partner: thumpN

Book Tickets: https://thumpn.com/event/XJU7JZ/rangilo-re-featuring-parthiv-gohil-2026-mumbai

About Rangilo Re

Now in its eighth edition, Rangilo Re is a large-format indoor Navratri celebration bringing together Garba, Dandiya Raas, Gujarati music and community. Across seven successful editions, it has established itself as a festive destination connecting generations through culture, music and shared experiences.

About LMG Live

LMG Live is the live entertainment vertical of Laqshya Media Group, focused on producing and curating concerts, festivals and immersive live experiences across India. It brings together an understanding of audiences, artists and the live events ecosystem to crete experiences that connect culture, music and communities at scale.

About Laqshya Live Experiences

Laqshya Live Experiences (LLE) is an experiential entertainment company focused on creating immersive brand and consumer experiences across India. Its work spans large-scale activations and experiential properties, connecting people, brands, and culture through meaningful engagement.

About thumpN

thumpN is an AI-native discovery and ticketing platform built to grow India’s live entertainment ecosystem, bringing together discovery, ticketing, and on-ground tools for fans, artists, venues, and promoters.

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