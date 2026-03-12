RANGVERSE 2026: Mumbai Witnesses Its Biggest and Most Talked-About Holi Celebration

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable explosion of colour, music and celebration as RANGVERSE 2026 turned the city into a vibrant canvas of joy and energy. Hosted at the iconic Country Club, Andheri West, the event emerged as one of Mumbai's biggest and most talked-about Holi celebrations this year, bringing together celebrities, music lovers and thousands of revellers for an electrifying festival atmosphere.

The festival was curated by A-Marc Media & Entertainment and Offline Guys Entertainment, in association with Radio Mirchi, the official media partner. Envisioned as a large-scale cultural platform, RANGVERSE aims to bring together music, art, entertainment and community through immersive celebration experiences.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Founder Anant Srivastava of Offline Guys Entertainment shared:

"RANGVERSE Holi was not just an event; it was the beginning of a larger vision. Our aim is to create bigger festivals and experiences that bring together passionate and talented people. Through Rangverse, we want to celebrate art, music and festivals of joy while giving our audience a sense of satisfaction and value for money. We want people to look forward to the Rangverse calendar for their next celebration. Thank you to everyone who made RANGVERSE such a big celebration for Mumbai. We promise to come back with even bigger and more exciting events."

Puneet Rege, Founder of A-Marc Media, added:

"Cultural festivals like Holi present strong opportunities for brands to engage with their target audiences through authentic and meaningful experiences. Platforms such as RANGVERSE bring together culture, entertainment and community, creating impactful touchpoints for brand integration. The overwhelming response from Mumbaikars clearly highlights the potential for brands to associate with RANGVERSE in the future, and we look forward to welcoming more partners for our upcoming events."

But beyond the colours and music, the true magic of Rangverse had a name -- the people. Every laugh shared, every colour thrown and every moment of joy was created by the incredible crowd that came together to celebrate the spirit of Holi.

The celebration witnessed the presence of several popular celebrities including "Randeep Hooda, Shalin Bhanot, Mannara Chopra, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Kumar, Faisal Malik, Rose Sardana and Srishti Sharma, among many others, who joined the audience in celebrating the festival with full energy.

Adding to the spectacular vibe was an electrifying lineup of performers and DJs who kept the crowd on their feet throughout the day. DJ Shadow ,Dubai delivered a high-octane set that had people dancing non-stop, while artists including Kratex, Fake Tattoos, Aaliya, Shome b2b Pratik and Manan created a pulsating festival atmosphere with their powerful music performances.

According to attendees, RANGVERSE Holi emerged as one of the most memorable celebrations of the season -- praised for its electrifying music, vibrant celebrity presence and an atmosphere that kept people dancing until their feet gave up. With massive attendance and high-energy performances throughout the day, RANGVERSE 2026 has firmly positioned itself as a landmark Holi celebration in Mumbai. Many guests also described it as one of the safest and happiest Holi events in the city this year, applauding Team Rangverse for delivering such an unforgettable experience.

As the colours settled and the music faded, one feeling remained strong among everyone present -- this was not just a Holi party, but a celebration people will remember until Rangverse returns again.

Until we meet again.

