Ranjan Nayak: From Mumbai’s Television Dance Industry to Building Vizag’s Dance Culture

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 12: Ranjan Nayak is an Indian choreographer, dance mentor and professional associated with the development of dance culture in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). With experience in Mumbai’s television and entertainment industry, dance reality shows, choreography and professional dance training, his journey reflects a transition from the competitive entertainment environment of Mumbai to creating opportunities for dancers in Vizag and across India.

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Ranjan Nayak’s Journey in Dance

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Ranjan Nayak began developing his professional experience in Mumbai, where he worked in the television and dance industry. His early career included work as an assistant choreographer on television productions and dance-related projects.

Between 2008 and 2014, Ranjan Nayak was associated with television projects including Chak Boom Boom, Nach Baliye, Dance India Dance (DID) and Big Memsaab. His experience in Mumbai gave him exposure to professional choreography, television production, dance reality shows and performance training.

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His professional journey also extended to the Kannada entertainment industry and film projects, including work associated with the Tollywood film Bombay Colony.

Education and Professional Training

Ranjan Nayak holds a Diploma in Dance, which has contributed to his foundation in professional dance, choreography and training.

Alongside his formal dance education, his professional experience in television productions, dance reality shows and choreography has helped him develop expertise across different areas of the dance industry.

He has also been described in published profiles as a Level 3 certified trainer, adding to his role as a dance educator and mentor.

Ranjan Nayak and Dance Reality Shows

A significant part of Ranjan Nayak’s career has been connected with dance reality shows and competitive dance platforms.

His television experience includes associations with several dance and entertainment programmes, where he gained practical experience working with performers, choreographers and production teams.

In 2014, Ranjan Nayak was associated with a dance reality show broadcast on Colors Kannada, where he worked as a choreographer with contestants including Neha Gowda and Vinayak Joshi.

His continued involvement in dance competitions helped him build experience not only as a choreographer but also as a trainer and mentor for aspiring performers.

Ranjan Nayak and Dancing Super Star

One of the major projects associated with Ranjan Nayak is Dancing Super Star, a dance competition designed to provide a platform to dancers from different parts of India.

The competition has conducted auditions across several major cities and brought together dance groups and individual performers from different regions.

Different editions of Dancing Super Star have featured well-known personalities from India’s dance industry. Ranjan Nayak has been associated with the event alongside prominent choreographers and dance personalities including Saroj Khan, Remo D’Souza and Dharmesh Yelande across different editions.

The sixth season of Dancing Super Star was held in Vizag in 2023 and attracted participation from dancers from different parts of India. The event provided a national-level platform for performers while also strengthening Vizag’s position as a destination for large-scale dance competitions.

Ranjan Nayak’s Association with Saroj Khan

Ranjan Nayak has also been associated with legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan through the Dancing Super Star platform.

Published profiles have highlighted Saroj Khan’s appreciation of his work as a dance teacher and choreographer. His association with established names from India’s dance industry has been an important part of his professional journey.

Working alongside experienced choreographers and performers gave Ranjan Nayak opportunities to further develop his understanding of choreography, dance training and stage performance.

From Mumbai to Vizag

One of the defining aspects of Ranjan Nayak’s journey is his transition from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam.

Mumbai provided him with exposure to the professional entertainment industry, television productions and dance reality shows. His experience there later became an important foundation for his work in Vizag.

After returning to Vizag, Ranjan Nayak became involved in developing professional dance training and creating platforms for local dancers.

His work has contributed to connecting Vizag’s emerging dance talent with larger competitions, professional choreographers and performers from different parts of India.

Ranjan Nayak and Pace Creators Dance Academy

Ranjan Nayak is associated with Pace Creators Dance Academy in Vizag, where he serves as Director and Choreographer.

The academy focuses on dance training for students across different age groups and provides opportunities for aspiring dancers to develop their skills in a structured environment.

Through the academy, Ranjan Nayak has been involved in dance training, choreography, competitions and programmes designed to encourage young performers.

The academy has also become associated with large-scale dance events and competitions, helping bring dancers from different parts of India to Visakhapatnam.

Developing Vizag’s Dance Culture

A major aspect of Ranjan Nayak’s work has been his involvement in the development of Vizag’s dance culture.

His approach extends beyond regular dance classes. Through competitions, auditions, workshops and performance opportunities, he has been associated with efforts to create a stronger ecosystem for dancers in the city.

The Dancing Super Star events are an example of this approach. By bringing dancers from different states and cities to Vizag, these competitions provide local performers with opportunities to interact and compete with dancers from across the country.

The sixth season of the competition, held in 2023, reportedly saw participation from more than 2,000 dancers from different parts of India.

Such events have helped create greater visibility for Vizag’s dance community and have given aspiring dancers opportunities to perform on larger platforms.

Ranjan Nayak as a Dance Mentor

Beyond choreography and performances, Ranjan Nayak has developed a role as a dance mentor and trainer.

His professional experience allows him to guide students not only in dance techniques but also in stage performance, discipline, confidence and preparation for competitive platforms.

Through his work in dance education, he has focused on creating opportunities for young dancers who want to develop their skills and potentially pursue dance professionally.

His combination of formal dance education, television experience and practical choreography has helped shape his approach to dance training.

Experience Across Television, Film and Dance Education

Throughout his career, Ranjan Nayak has worked across several areas of the entertainment and dance industry.

His professional experience includes:

Television dance and entertainment productions

- Dance reality shows

- Assistant choreography

- Professional choreography

- Dance competitions

- Dance training and mentorship

- Film-related choreography

- Dance education

- National-level dance events

- Development of dance opportunities in Vizag

This combination of experience has allowed Ranjan Nayak to work across both the entertainment and education sides of the dance industry.

Ranjan Nayak’s Contribution to Aspiring Dancers

For Ranjan Nayak, dance has evolved from a professional performance discipline into a platform for developing new talent.

His work in Vizag focuses on creating an environment where dancers can receive professional training, participate in competitions and gain exposure to performers and choreographers from outside the city.

By organising and participating in dance events, he has helped create opportunities for dancers who may otherwise have limited access to national-level platforms.

Building a Dance Ecosystem in Vizag

The journey of Ranjan Nayak represents a connection between Mumbai’s established entertainment industry and Vizag’s growing creative community.

His experience in Mumbai’s television and dance industry provided him with exposure to professional production environments and established dance personalities. He later brought this experience to Vizag through dance training, competitions and performance platforms.

His association with Pace Creators Dance Academy and Dancing Super Star has placed him among the professionals working to expand the city’s dance ecosystem.

Conclusion

Ranjan Nayak has built a professional journey that spans Mumbai’s television industry, dance reality shows, choreography, dance education and the development of dance culture in Visakhapatnam.

From gaining experience in Mumbai and working with television productions to returning to Vizag and creating opportunities for aspiring dancers, his journey reflects a continued involvement in the growth of dance as a professional and creative field.

With a Diploma in Dance, experience in television and dance reality shows, professional choreography work and his role as a trainer and mentor, Ranjan Nayak continues to contribute to the development of dancers and dance platforms in Vizag.

His work represents an effort to give emerging dancers greater access to professional training, competitions and national-level exposure while helping establish Visakhapatnam as a growing centre for dance and performing arts.

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