RankNexus.ai Closes the Gap Between Ranking on Google and Being Cited by AI

RankNexus.ai, an SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, is now open to agencies and businesses. Built by a team with years of agency experience, RankNexus.ai is designed around the jobs agencies handle every day: auditing client sites, fixing issues, reporting progress and tracking visibility in AI answers.

Why RankNexus.ai was built

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The team behind RankNexus.ai has spent years running search campaigns for brands. Over the past two years, client questions have changed. Brands still ask where they rank on Google. More and more, they also ask whether ChatGPT, Gemini or Perplexity mentions them, and why a competitor shows up in an AI answer when they do not.

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Answering those questions usually meant several disconnected tools: one for audits, one for rank tracking, one for content and none that clearly showed AI visibility. Each audit produced a list of fixes that then waited for a developer. Each month, someone stitched screenshots into a client report by hand. RankNexus.ai brings that work into one place.

"Agencies don't struggle to find SEO problems. They struggle to get them fixed, prove the progress and explain AI search to clients in plain language," said K Prabhu, Founder, RankNexus.ai. "We built RankNexus.ai as the platform we wanted for our own team. Now every agency facing the same questions can use it."

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One workspace, many clients

RankNexus.ai is an SEO, AEO and GEO platform that helps businesses improve their visibility on Google and in AI answer engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. For agencies, the agency workspace turns it into a client delivery system.

• Own branding: agencies can run the RankNexus.ai platform under their own brand name, logo and colors, so client-facing work carries the agency's identity.

• Client projects and onboarding: each client gets its own project, with an onboarding flow that connects Google Search Console, GA4 and the client's website.

• Prospect pitch reports: agencies can create reports for prospective clients before a contract is signed, showing technical issues and AI visibility gaps.

• Team access: account managers, writers and SEO specialists can work in the same client projects.

• Report card: a clear summary of progress that clients can read without SEO training.

From finding issues to fixing them

Most audit tools stop at a report. RankNexus.ai follows a full workflow: audit, identify, recommend, fix, optimize and track. When the audit finds problems such as blank meta descriptions or images without alt text, the platform prepares the corrected code and shows it as a before-and-after change. Once the agency or client approves it, the fix is deployed directly to the live website on supported platforms such as WordPress and Shopify.

For agencies, this changes the shape of a retainer. Less time goes into tickets and follow-ups, and more time goes into strategy, content and client conversations.

Doing more with the same team

The platform's AI Employees are prebuilt agents that take on recurring tasks, such as building FAQ content with structured data, finding keyword opportunities, preparing draft-only backlink outreach for approval and monitoring AI visibility. AEO Autopilot runs a scheduled loop that reads a site, builds improvements, tracks the results and repeats. Every change that touches a live website still goes through approval.

AI visibility clients can see

AI search has created a new reporting question for agencies: is the client showing up in AI answers? RankNexus.ai's AI Visibility Monitor runs tracked prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Mode. It shows which sources these engines cite and how a brand's share of voice compares with competitors. Agencies can bring that data into regular client reviews alongside Google rankings and traffic.

A first proof point: DevMarg

DevMarg, a spiritual platform that helps people find temples, understand rituals and plan journeys across Bharat, used the platform for its search work. RankNexus.ai audited the site, deployed approved technical fixes, shaped content around the questions pilgrims ask and tracked how DevMarg appeared in AI answers. DevMarg recorded about 400% month-over-month growth in AI visibility, search impressions and organic traffic. Results vary by website, and rankings and AI citations are always decided by the search and AI engines.

"DevMarg showed us what happens when audits, fixes and AI visibility tracking run as one process instead of three separate jobs," said K Prabhu. "That is the workflow we want every agency to have."

Built for agencies of every size

RankNexus.ai works for agencies of all sizes and the clients they serve, across industries such as retail, healthcare, education, travel, finance, SaaS and local services. A freelance consultant can use it to deliver work usually associated with a larger team. A growing agency can bring new clients on faster with a standard onboarding process. In-house marketing teams and business owners can also use the platform directly for their own websites.

Getting started

Agencies and businesses can run a free site audit at RankNexus.ai or check any page with the GEO Readiness Checker, which scores a URL from 0 to 100 for AI-search citation readiness. Agencies can also use it as a quick conversation starter with prospects. It is one of many free SEO and GEO tools that work without signup, with usage limits.

About RankNexus.ai

RankNexus.ai is an SEO, AEO and GEO platform that helps businesses improve their visibility on Google and in AI answer engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. It brings site audits, fixes deployed with approval, research, content, rank tracking, AI visibility monitoring and an agency workspace into one platform. Learn more at https://ranknexus.ai/ .

About Creative Nexus

Creative Nexus is a digital marketing and creative agency founded in 2016, with offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru, India. The agency offers SEO, AEO and GEO services, paid media, social media, video production and website development, and is the company behind RankNexus.ai.

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