Rankora Introduces AI-Powered SEO and GEO Platform to Help Brands Improve Visibility Across Search Engines and Large Language Models

Chhattisgarh [India], August 14, 2026: As the way people discover information continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly looking beyond traditional search engine optimization (SEO) to ensure their content is also visible in AI-powered search experiences. Addressing this shift, Rankora, an AI-driven SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, has introduced a solution designed to help brands strengthen their digital presence across both conventional search engines and leading large language models (LLMs).

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Accessible through www.rankorra.com, Rankora enables businesses, marketers, agencies, startups, and publishers to analyze and improve how their websites are represented across search engines and AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other emerging LLM-based discovery channels.

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With users increasingly relying on AI assistants for product research, recommendations, and information discovery, digital visibility now extends beyond conventional search rankings. Rankora aims to help organizations understand this changing landscape by combining SEO insights with GEO analysis, allowing businesses to evaluate how AI systems interpret and reference their online presence.

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Unlike traditional SEO workflows that primarily focus on keyword rankings and backlink analysis, Rankora provides AI-generated recommendations intended to help improve visibility across both search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms. The platform is designed to offer actionable insights that can support content optimization, technical improvements, and broader digital discoverability.

Among its capabilities, Rankora enables users to:

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• Monitor website visibility across search engines and AI-powered platforms.

• Understand how websites and brands appear in responses generated by LLMs.

• Access AI-focused search insights to evaluate emerging digital visibility trends.

• Receive optimization recommendations for SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

• Identify opportunities to improve content for both traditional search and AI-assisted discovery.

As Generative Engine Optimization gains traction, organizations are increasingly seeking ways to understand how AI models retrieve, interpret, and surface online information. Rankora has been developed to address this growing need by helping businesses assess their presence within AI-generated responses while continuing to strengthen traditional SEO performance.

"Search is undergoing a significant transformation as AI-powered assistants become an important channel for information discovery," said Shiva Roy, Founder of Rankora. "Businesses are now asking not only how to rank on Google, but also how to improve their visibility in AI-generated answers. Rankora has been developed to help organizations navigate both environments through practical insights and optimization recommendations."

The platform is intended for businesses of all sizes, digital marketing agencies, SEO professionals, content teams, publishers, SaaS companies, and e-commerce brands seeking to adapt their digital strategies to evolving search behavior.

With the continued adoption of conversational AI, enterprises are increasingly exploring ways to optimize content for both search engines and AI-driven interfaces. By combining SEO analysis with GEO-focused insights, Rankora seeks to provide organizations with a unified view of their digital visibility across these rapidly evolving channels.

For more information, visit www.rankorra.com.

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