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Home / Business / RANNR From the House of Lehar Announces Rajkummar Rao as the Face of the Brand

RANNR From the House of Lehar Announces Rajkummar Rao as the Face of the Brand

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PTI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The emerging sports and athleisure brand from the House of Lehar partners with the acclaimed actor to strengthen its presence across India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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RANNR, the sports and athleisure footwear brand from the House of Lehar, Lehar Footwears Limited, has announced acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador, as the brand looks to strengthen its presence in India’s evolving footwear market.

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The emerging sports and athleisure brand from the House of Lehar partners with the acclaimed actor to strengthen its presence across India

Built on Lehar Footwears Limited’s decades of footwear manufacturing expertise, RANNR has been created for a new generation of consumers seeking a balance of style, comfort, performance and value. The brand’s portfolio spans sports, running, walking and lifestyle footwear, with its presence across direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and offline channels.

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The association will see Rajkummar Rao feature across RANNR’s upcoming brand campaigns and consumer communication across digital, e-commerce, retail, print and outdoor. His versatility and unconventional choices across Indian cinema align with RANNR’s belief in individuality and finding one’s own path, reflected in the brand’s philosophy of “Power in Every Step.”

Commenting on the association, Raj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Lehar Footwears Limited, said, “RANNR represents an important new chapter for us at Lehar Footwears. We wanted the face of the brand to be someone whose journey feels authentic, aspirational and deeply relatable to Indian consumers. Rajkummar has built his career through talent, perseverance and by creating his own path, and those qualities strongly connect with what we want RANNR to stand for. We are delighted to welcome him to the RANNR family.”

Rajkummar Rao, Brand Ambassador, RANNR, said, “For me, every journey starts with taking that first step and then continuing to move forward in your own way. That thought is something I connect with personally. RANNR is a young Indian brand with a fresh perspective on footwear, comfort and everyday movement, and I’m excited to be part of its journey.”

The partnership comes as RANNR expands its presence across India’s sports, athleisure and closed-footwear segments, leveraging Lehar Footwears Limited’s established manufacturing and distribution ecosystem

About RANNR

RANNR is a sports and athleisure footwear brand from the House of Lehar, Lehar Footwears Limited. Built on decades of footwear manufacturing expertise, RANNR offers contemporary footwear designed around comfort, performance, quality and everyday style.

The brand caters to the evolving needs of Indian consumers across sports, running, walking and lifestyle footwear.

Website: www.rannr.com.

About Lehar Footwears Limited

Lehar Footwears Limited is an established Indian footwear manufacturer with decades of experience in the footwear industry. The company operates across multiple footwear categories and has built a strong manufacturing and distribution ecosystem.

With RANNR, Lehar Footwears Limited is strengthening its presence in the sports, athleisure and closed-footwear categories.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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