Ransomware attacks hit 2026 high in August; India most targeted in Asia-Pacific: Report

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Ransomware attacks surged to their highest monthly level of 2026 in August, with over 1000 organisations worldwide — an average of 33 a day — publicly named as “victims,” with India emerging as the most targeted country in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a report by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL).

As per the report, August recorded as the most active month for ransomware so far in 2026, with 1,034 organisations publicly named as victims worldwide by 88 ransomware gangs. Additionally, the surge reverses a three-month decline from March to June, with volume rising 60% in July before climbing a further 25% in August

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“India was the most targeted country in Asia-Pacific with 24 claimed victims, ranking seventh worldwide and ahead of every other country in the region,” it said.

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Manufacturing was the most targeted sector with 151 ransomware victims, followed by professional services with 147, IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) with 126, and healthcare with 98.

These sectors face heightened risks because of the impact of operational downtime and the sensitive client data they handle, with India’s large IT services and manufacturing base exposed to both factors.

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These industries are particularly vulnerable as operational disruptions can be costly, while access to sensitive client data can increase pressure on victims to pay ransoms. “India's IT services and manufacturing base sits in both categories,” it said.

At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region recorded 143 victims, accounting for 13 per cent of the global total and ranking behind the Americas with 603 and Europe with 270.

“India, Thailand, Taiwan and Japan (11) accounted for 68 victims, nearly half the region. Australia and New Zealand, tracked separately, recorded 22,” it said.

The United States remained the most targeted country globally with 484 victims, accounting for 48 per cent of the worldwide total and nearly ten times the 50 victims recorded in Italy, the second most targeted country.

However, “Asia-Pacific was the only region where Qilin, the world's most active gang, did not lead. The Gentlemen claimed 20 victims in the region against Qilin's 16,” the report said.

Regional groups Krybit and Orova claimed 13 and 12 victims, respectively, together exceeding Qilin’s regional count despite neither ranking among the five most active groups globally, as per the report. (ANI)

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