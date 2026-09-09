Ranveer Singh Announced as Brand Ambassador for Pune’s Leading Real-Estate Brand - Jhamtani, Bringing the Jhamtani Promise to a Bold New Era

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Jhamtani, one of Pune's most trusted real estate brands, has built its legacy on a simple belief: a promise means little unless it is delivered. With a reputation built on timely delivery, quality, reliability and consumer commitment, the brand is marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey as it enters its next phase of growth with Ranveer Singh, the ultimate Indian showman, as its brand ambassador. Jhamtani has spent over 16 years creating thoughtfully designed residential and commercial developments while earning the trust of thousands of homeowners through a steadfast commitment to quality, transparency and timely delivery.

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The association is rooted in a shared belief in ambition, continuous evolution and challenging convention. Known as a generational performer, Ranveer Singh's achievements, self-made journey and aspirational appeal complement Jhamtani's vision, making him the ideal face for the brand's next chapter.

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The announcement was made at a grand press event in Pune, where the company celebrated its journey and philosophy of ‘The Name is a Promise’, culminating in the reveal of Ranveer Singh as the face of Jhamtani.

Commenting on the association, Ranveer Singh said, “I've always believed that the strongest associations are built on shared values and a common vision for the future. That's what makes this association with Jhamtani so meaningful. The brand has built a remarkable legacy through quality and trust, and I'm proud to be part of its next chapter.”

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Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director, Jhamtani, said, “The decision to bring Ranveer Singh on board comes from a strong belief in what this association represents for Jhamtani. Ranveer’s energy, ambition, individuality and pursuit of growth resonate strongly with the spirit we want to bring into our next phase. This is a proud moment for the entire Jhamtani family, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Meenakshi Jhamtani, Executive Director, Jhamtani, said, “For us, ‘The Name is a Promise’ is a philosophy that has to be lived, not just communicated. Over the years, we have worked to build stronger systems, deeper customer relationships and a culture that puts people and their experience at the centre. Ranveer brings an energy and personality that complements this evolution beautifully, allowing us to take our promise to a wider audience while staying true to who we are.”

Building Beyond Real Estate

Jhamtani’s commitment extends beyond delivering homes through initiatives such as Hamesha Aapke Saath, which strengthens customer relationships beyond possession, and J-Tribe, which fosters community living through celebrations, sporting events and social gatherings.

Initiatives including Rising Stars, Shakti Edge, CSR and sustainability programmes further reflect the brand’s commitment to nurturing talent and creating meaningful impact.

Jhamtani’s portfolio spans mid-premium, premium and ultra-luxury residential communities, along with commercial developments. Its XO Signature Series represents its ultra-luxury, design-led offering.

Current developments span across key growth corridors of Pune, including Baner, Balewadi, Wakad, Ravet,Tathawade, Mundhwa, Koregaon Park NX, Kharadi and Charholi, with projects including Ace Abundance, Ace Ayodhya, Ace Villas and SpaceBiz.

Beyond real estate, the group operates through Jhamtani Cera-Kraft, Jhamtani Agencies and Jhamtani Prosumers Solar Pvt. Ltd., strengthening its presence across the built environment and renewable energy.

About Jhamtani

Jhamtani brings a business legacy of more than 4 decades and over 16 years of real estate experience. The company has delivered over 3 million sq. ft. and is currently developing 4 million sq. ft. across 32+ residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, with another 4 million sq. ft. in the immediate pipeline for launch this financial year. With over 13,000 happy faces across Pune, Jhamtani continues to expand across key growth corridors in East and West Pune.

With Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador, Jhamtani moves into its next phase with renewed energy while remaining rooted in its core philosophy.

The legacy remains strong. The promise remains unchanged. The journey moves forward.

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