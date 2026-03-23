Rapidise Expands Vision AI and Intelligent Camera Platforms to Enable Next-Generation Edge AI Systems

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New Delhi / Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 23: Rapidise, an India-based Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) specializing in AI-enabled hardware and electronics manufacturing, today announced the expansion of its Vision AI and intelligent camera platform capabilities. This enables global companies to design, develop, and manufacture next-generation camera systems for industries including transportation, security, smart infrastructure, and industrial automation.

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- India-based ODM strengthens intelligent camera engineering and compliant electronics manufacturing to accelerate the development of AI-powered vision devices

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As computer vision becomes a core layer of digital infrastructure, companies are deploying camera-enabled systems to monitor environments, automate operations, and generate real-time insights. Industry analysts predict significant growth in vision-enabled devices, as AI processing shifts to edge computing, allowing data to be analyzed closer to the source for enhanced speed, efficiency, and security.

Rapidise integrates capabilities across camera hardware engineering, embedded systems, edge AI processing, and compliant electronics manufacturing to meet the increasing demand for intelligent camera platforms.

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Through its vertically integrated design-to-manufacturing model, Rapidise enables global brands to develop and scale AI-enabled camera products--from concept and prototyping to certified production and large-scale deployment.

"At Rapidise, we see vision AI as a key technology layer for connected devices," said Brijesh Kamani, CEO & Managing Director at Rapidise. "By combining camera engineering, embedded computing, and AI-driven computer vision, we enable organizations to deploy intelligent systems that interpret the physical world in real-time."

Rapidise's engineering teams combine advanced imaging hardware, embedded firmware, and computer vision software to develop camera platforms that support real-time analytics and automated decision-making. These platforms can integrate Human Machine Interface (HMI) capabilities, allowing devices to analyze visual inputs and deliver actionable insights through intuitive user interfaces for industrial applications.

The company's growing product portfolio includes surveillance cameras, dash cameras, body cameras, EDGE AI box, video doorbell and video management systems (VMS) enabled with P2P-based video streaming designed for real-time video processing and secure device connectivity. These platforms are built on modular architectures that enable global partners to rapidly customize products while maintaining scalability.

Rapidise's camera platforms support a wide range of use cases, including fleet intelligence, public safety, industrial monitoring, and smart transportation. Its AI-powered Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) detect driver fatigue, distraction, and unsafe behavior to improve fleet safety and operational efficiency.

Certain product configurations comply with AIS-184 regulatory standards, allowing fleet operators to deploy compliant in-vehicle camera systems that strengthen safety and transparency.

"Our focus is on building scalable camera platforms that combine high-performance hardware with intelligent vision software," said Ashish Chinthal, Chief Business Officer at Rapidise. "This approach allows our partners to rapidly deploy camera solutions that integrate AI and computer vision while remaining adaptable to evolving market needs."

As governments impose stricter security and reliability standards for surveillance equipment, regulatory compliance has become a critical consideration. In India, camera products must meet Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) guidelines for cybersecurity, device integrity, and system reliability.

Rapidise's Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) capabilities allow global companies to design and manufacture compliant camera products in India while benefiting from integrated engineering and scalable production.

"Designing systems that comply with STQC standards requires deep integration across hardware, firmware, and security," said Mohit Aggarwal, Chief Technology Officer at Rapidise. "Our engineering teams ensure every camera platform we develop meets regulatory requirements while staying flexible for global deployment."

By combining product engineering, embedded AI development, and domestic manufacturing, Rapidise accelerates the development of compliant, vision-enabled devices for modern infrastructure, transportation, and industrial systems.

For further enquiries or more information, visit www.rapidise.co or contact connect@rapidise.co.

About Rapidise

Rapidise is an India-based product engineering and electronics manufacturing company specializing in AI-enabled IoT devices, embedded systems, and intelligent camera platforms. The company offers end-to-end solutions, including hardware design, embedded software development, rapid prototyping, and scalable electronics manufacturing, to support global OEMs and technology companies building next-generation connected devices.

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